India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Tilak Varma’s century goes in vain as Pakistan win by 48 runs

Tilak Varma scored a fighting century, but his effort went in vain as Pakistan A defeated India A by 48 runs in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

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Pakistan A beat India A by 48 runs in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 (Image - BCCI)

Pakistan A beat India A by 48 runs. Pakistan A made 313 runs first. India A needed 314 runs to win. India A made 265 runs. They had all gone.

India started badly. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma started the innings. Vaibhav got 11 off 13 deliveries. He got out fast. Ayush Badoni came next. He made zero runs. He got out fast too. India lost two wickets fast. The runs were very few. India needed two batters to stay for a long time.

Abhishek Sharma played fast. He made 50 runs off 31 balls. He hit fours and sixes. He hit his shots from the start. He did not wait. He tried to make fast runs. His runs helped India after the two early wickets. He got out after his 50 runs. India still needed a lot of runs.

Tilak Varma played the longest for India. He made 100 runs off 149 balls. He came in early when India had lost two wickets. He stayed for a long time. At first, he did not hit big shots. He took one run at a time. He ran good. He hit some fours when he got a bad ball. He never hit bigshot. He just tried to hang around and get a couple more runs. The more time he spent, the more runs he hit. He scored a hundred runs. He was the only batter from India to make 100 runs in this game. He got out after his 100 runs. India lost a big wicket when he got out.

Shahbaz Ahmed also made runs for India. He made 56 runs off 49 balls. He came in after the first batters got out. He needed to score fast. He hit good shots. He ran well. He took one run at a time and hit boundaries. He kept getting runs on. He tried to keep India in the reckoning. He made 56 runs before he was out. After he got out, India lost more wickets.

Other than Tilak, Abhishek, and Shahbaz, no other batter from India made big runs. The other batters got out fast. They could not stay for a long time. They could not stay together. The next batters could not add many runs. India kept losing wickets. India needed more and more runs with fewer wickets left.

Pakistan A bowled well. The bowlers did not give easy runs. They took early wickets. They took wickets in the next part too. They made it hard for India. They did not let India stay together after the top three batters got out. They bowled good balls. They took wickets at good times. Their bowling made it hard for India to make the runs.

In the end, India were all out for 265 runs. They needed 314 runs to win. They made 48 runs less. Pakistan A won the game by 48 runs. Pakistan A made 313 runs and then bowled India out for 265 runs. India had three good scores from Tilak, Abhishek, and Shahbaz. But the team did not get enough runs from the other batters. Pakistan A looked a better team in all departments – batting and bowling and won the match.