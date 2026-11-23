India A vs Pakistan A: Tilak Varma claims he could have finished game if Shahbaz Ahmed batted couple of more overs

Tilak Varma's 100 off 149 balls went in vain as India A lost by 48 runs to Pakistan A in Group B match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Sunday.

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Tilak Varma scored his second successfive century in ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. (Source: X)

IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A captain and vice-captain of Indian T20I side Tilak Varma came up with a painfully slow 100 off 149 balls and probably cost his side the game as they slumped to a 48-run loss in their second Group B game of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against arch-rivals Pakistan A in Doha on Sunday. Although skipper Tilak scored his second successive hundred, but a strike-rate of 67.11 while chasing 314 runs to win wasn’t what the team actually needed in the contest.

Indians were given a blazing start in their chase thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s blazing 70 off 42 balls with six sixes and six fours. But apart Abhishek’s fifty, only all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed showed some initiative, scoring 56 in 49 balls.

After the match, Tilak Varma claimed that he could have ‘finished’ the game if Shahbaz Ahmed managed to bat a couple of more overs. Shahbaz was dismissed in the 44th over which led to India losing 3 wickets for 3 runs, including Vipraj Nigam and Harshit Rana dismissed for ducks.

“The way Abhishek started and in between again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game,” Tilak Varma said in the post-match presentation in Doha on Sunday.

When emotions run high, a captain’s words matter! Ajinkya Rahane shares a thoughtful perspective on handling difficult conversations within the dressing room. Watch INDIA A vs UAE in the #DPWorld RisingStarsMens2026, Tomorrow 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 23, 2026

Shahbaz’s dismissal in the 44th over proved to be the turning point, with India A losing their remaining wickets in quick succession in spite of Tilak Varma’s defiance at the other end. Pakistan pacer Ali Raza and all-rounder Hasan Nawaz claimd three wickets each.

“Second half, it was slightly swinging, initially ten overs. Credit goes to those two fast bowlers who have bowled very good line and lengths. But at the same point, we lost back-to-back wickets in between. Otherwise we could have sealed the game in 48th over or 47th over,” Tilak Varma felt.

Best is winning the game: Tilak Varma

The India A skipper put team victories over individual milestones after scoring back-to-back hundreds in ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, following his ton against Nepal in the opening match last week.

“For me, best is winning the game. If I won’t win the game, then it’s not best for me. But I always want to take as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game. But that’s my thing. If you are a captain for the team, then you should take that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. End of the day, God is kind and he has given that runs on me,” Tilak Varma said.

Tilak Varma’s List A strike-rate has now dipped to 87.09 while his average remains an impressive 49.97 after his 8th century in the format along with 14 fifties in 54 games.