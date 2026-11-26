India A vs Sri Lanka A: Abhishek Sharma’s brilliant fifty gives his team a big boost in semifinal – WATCH

Star player Abhishek Sharma's impressive half-century provided a big boost to India A against Sri Lanka A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-a-vs-sri-lanka-a-abhishek-sharmas-brilliant-fifty-gives-his-team-a-big-boost-in-semifinal-watch-8548224/ Copy

Abhishek Sharma's impressive fifty against Sri Lanka A (Image - BCCI)

Tilak Varma’s Team India A is taking on Sri Lanka A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinals at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. Both teams are aiming for a win in this match as it will help them to move forward in the tournament and move closer to the title.

Team India A had won the toss and opted to bat first. With this decision, Tilak Varma’s side is aiming to put a big total on the board for their opponents. Their opening batters, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also helped them to get a great start in this match.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an explosive start to the India A. In the starting overs, both batters continued to collect runs through running between the wickets. They continued this strategy for a while.

However, both batters turned their gears and switched their games. The duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started playing impressive shorts and targeting boundaries. This gameplay by the Indian openers put massive pressure on Sri Lanka’s bowling attack.

Later on, they succeeded in getting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wicket. Sooryavanshi was moving forward in this match with a great pace as he was also close to completing his fifty in this match. But, Janith Liyanage dismissed him for 40 runs off 27 balls.

On the other hand, India A couldn’t face any trouble after his dismissal as Abhishek Sharma continues to score important runs for his side. Throughout his innings, Abhishek Sharma dominated their rivals in the semifinal clash.

Speaking about his innings. Abhishek Sharma faced 63 balls and scored 78 runs. In his knock, he smashed 11 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 123.81. Lahiru Samarakoon was the bowler, who dismissed Abhishek Sharma and took the second wicket of Team India in this match.

Not the usual Abhishek Sharma blitz, but a measured knock with a clear purpose. Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/SlrICCtKQ5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026

India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 playing XI:

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh

India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan