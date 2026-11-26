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India A vs SL A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal Match Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looks to explode against Lankans again

India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal Live Scores: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and India A team will be eyeing a place in the title clash as they take on Sri Lanka A in the last four clash in Doha on Thursday.

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Tilak Varma's India A tem will take on Sri Lanka A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal on Thursday. (Image: AI)

India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal Live Scores: Tilak Varma’s India A team will be looking to book their berth in the final of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 when they take on unbeaten Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha on Thursday. Indians bounced back brilliantly after their 48-run loss to arch-rivals Pakistan A last week with a record-breaking win over United Arab Emirates just a couple of days back.

The architect of India’s massive win over UAE was 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hammered the fastest 100, 150 and 200 in a List A match en route to scoring 204 in 53 balls with incredible 28 sixes. Sooryavanshi will look to continue his golden form against the Lankans and will be eyeing another big score in the knockout clash.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Indians have plenty of talent in the batting department led by world No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh – who returned to the playing 11 in place of Ayush Badoni in the match vs UAE – Rinku Singh and of course their skipper Tilak Varma.

The only area of concern for the Indians will be their bowling department with Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harsh Dubey failing to keep runs under check after the opening match against Nepal.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal Squads

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian, Arshad Khan

Sri Lanka A: Pavan Rathnayake (c), Lasith Croospulle, Nishan Madushka (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (wk), Sineth Jayawardena, Ravindu Fernando, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Duvindu Ranatunga, Dulaj Samuditha, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

India A vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Semifinal Live Scores and Updates HERE –