India A vs Sri Lanka A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives an explosive start again in semifinal – WATCH

Star player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided an explosive start to India A against Sri Lanka A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinals.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gives an incredible start to Team India A vs Sri Lanka A (Image - BCCI)

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 has moved to its semifinal. Team India A is taking on Sri Lanka A at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. Tilak Varma’s Team India A had won the toss and decided to bat first.

For the India A, star players Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings. The young star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is in red-hot form as he delivered a remarkable performance for India A. In the last match, the Indian team faced UAE at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha.

In that game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played an impressive innings of his career. Speaking about his knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faced 53 balls and scored 204 runs. In his innings, Sooryavanshi smashed 7 fours and 28 sixes, at a strike rate of 384.91. With this impressive knock, Team India A chased down the target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs.

Talking about today’s game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma helped India A to get a smooth start as both batters continued to display their brilliance by scoring impressive boundaries and showcasing good running between the wickets.

Later on, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi switched his gears and started playing brilliant shorts to move his side’s score forward in the game. This semifinal clash is very important for the Indian team as will help them to move close to the title.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was moving forward in this game with a great pace. Speaking about his knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 40 runs off 27 balls. In his knock, Sooryavanshi smashed 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 148.15. Janith Liyanage was the bowler, who dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Ravindu switches ends, but there’s no escaping the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi onslaught. ‍ Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/7jPBONTSeU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026

On the other hand, his opening partner, Abhishek Sharma, is playing an important role for the men in blue as he is playing impressive shorts and targeting boundaries against Sri Lanka A. The left-arm batter also comes close to completing his half-century for India A in the semifinal clash.

India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 playing XI:

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka(w), Pavan Rathnayake(c), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Ravindu Fernando, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh

India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan