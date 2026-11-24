India A vs UAE, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma’s side fails to win toss for their straight game – WATCH

India A vs UAE, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: The Indian team lose the toss as the rivals asked them to bowl first in their third straight game.

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UAE won the toss and opted to bat against India A in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 (Image - BCCI)

After the heavy loss against Pakistan A, Team India A is ready to face UAE in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the University of Doha for Science and Technology in Doha.

The toss of this match has been completed. UAE have won the toss and opted to bat first. Here’s what UAE captain Basil Hameed said after the toss: “We are going to bat first. I think the idea is definitely that they are one of the strongest sides, so we have to challenge ourselves by putting ourselves in a position where we bat first. Then let’s see where we can take the total.”

He opened up about their batters’ need to convert their starts. “Yeah, that has been addressed in the dressing room. Those who have been getting starts have to take it forward and make sure they make it big on the given day.”

He shared the team changes and what would be the ideal score for them in this game. “We have a couple of changes. I think 250-plus would be ideal because the surface has already been played on. So I assume it will become slower and slower.”

On the other hand, the Indian team have made three changes to the playing XI. The team backs players like Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan and benched Ayush Badoni, Vipraj Nigam and Prince Yadav.

Here’s what India A captain Tilak Varma said after the toss. We were looking to chase, actually. Yeah, we have got what we wanted, but let’s see how it behaves.

He opened up about team’s performance in the last match against Pakistan A. “There are a lot of learnings from that game. If you see, there were many good things. The way Abhishek played and Shahbaz played, it was really good to watch them score runs, especially Shahbaz, the way he played. These are a few positives that you can always take away.”

Tilak Varma revealed the team changes for this game against UAE. “Yeah, we have got three changes. In place of Ayush, Prabhsimran is there; in place of Vipraj, Harsh Dubey comes in; and in place of Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan comes in.”

THE TOSS IS IN. THE BATTLE BEGINS! UAE have elected to bat first. Can India make early inroads? Watch the action unfold 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/CFChgXHsjJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026

UAE vs India A, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, playing XI:

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, M Aftab Alam(w), Basil Hameed(c), Ethan DSouza, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali

India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Arshad Khan