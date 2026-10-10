India, Australia, England… who is Aaron Finch’s fourth pick for ODI World Cup 2027: New Zealand, South Africa or Pakistan?

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch predicted his semi-finalists for the ODI World Cup 2027, leaving out New Zealand or Pakistan?. Here’s everything you need to know.

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New Zealand and Pakistan (Photo: IANS)

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch has named his early picks for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2027, with India, Australia, England and co-hosts South Africa making his list. However, his predictions have raised eyebrows as he left out New Zealand and Pakistan, two teams with strong histories in major international tournaments.

The next ODI World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2027, in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With almost a year remaining before the tournament, teams still have plenty of time to prepare, but Finch has already identified the sides he believes could make a strong push for the title.

Aaron Finch backs India, Australia, England and South Africa

Finch picked India and Australia among his four semi-finalists, alongside England and South Africa. The former Australian skipper, who led his country to the T20 World Cup title in 2021, believes England’s aggressive approach under Harry Brook could make them a dangerous opponent.

“India. I think the way England are playing their cricket at the moment under Harry Brook, I think they have got a side that’s got the ability to play spin really well through the middle overs and they’re quite aggressive and destructive. Harry Brook arguably one of the best player in the world in that format.”

Finch also backed South Africa to make the most of playing at home. He pointed to the balance in their squad, particularly their fast-bowling options, spin attack and mix of young and experienced batters.

“South Africa – in their home conditions, I think they have a lot of basis covered. They have a got great quicks, very very good spin, their batting has got a great mix of youth and experience so they have got that freedom as well. So that’ll be dangerous and of course Australia,” Finch said.

Why New Zealand and Pakistan missed out

New Zealand’s absence is notable given their record in ODI World Cups. The Black Caps reached the final in 2015 and 2019 and also made the semi-finals in 2007, 2011 and 2023. Despite that consistency, Finch did not include them among his four early picks.

Pakistan were also left out of the former Australia captain’s list. However, with the tournament still some distance away, teams have time to improve their form and strengthen their squads before the event begins.

India’s key matches in ODI World Cup 2027

India are scheduled to face Australia in their opening Round 1 match on October 7, 2027. Their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is set for October 11 at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The same venue is scheduled to host the final on November 21, 2027. India, Australia and South Africa all reached the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, while India, England and South Africa featured in the semi-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Finch’s picks remain an early prediction, and much can change before the tournament gets underway. The coming year will be important for all contenders as they build towards cricket’s biggest 50-over competition.