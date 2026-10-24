‘India believes in you’: Tilak Varma reveals Gautam Gambhir’s words before unbeaten 51 vs NZ in 2nd T20I

Tilak Varma reveals Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak backed him to finish chase vs NZ. Says 'India believes in you' after unbeaten 51* off 26 balls in 2nd T20I.

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Tilak Varma reveals Gautam Gambhir and Sitanshu Kotak backed him (Photo: BCCI)

India batter Tilak Varma revealed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak backed him to finish the game before India’s second T20I against New Zealand. Their message proved valuable as Tilak produced an unbeaten half-century to guide India to a four-wicket victory and help the hosts take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 181, India were under serious pressure after losing wickets at regular intervals. The situation became difficult when the hosts slipped to 112/6 in the 15th over, leaving Tilak with the responsibility of keeping the chase alive.

The left-hander remained calm and finished unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls. He combined with Naman Dhir, who scored 31 off 17 deliveries, before sharing an unbeaten partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy to take India across the line with one ball remaining.

Gautam Gambhir, Sitanshu Kotak back Tilak Varma

Speaking after the match, Tilak said the team management had encouraged him to stay at the crease and believe that India could win if he batted deep into the innings.

“I was just thinking about playing till the end. Before today’s game, I was talking to Gautam sir and Kotak sir – that whole India believes in you and that if I bat till the end, we can win. Really proud of myself.”

Tilak also explained how he and Dhir planned to handle the spinners on a surface that was not easy for stroke-making. The pair looked to rotate the strike and collect runs through quick running between the wickets.

“I was saying to Naman that we can stay till the end. Wicket was slower. I was telling Naman we will push hard when the spinners were bowling. Unfortunately, Naman got out in Mitchell’s last over. Otherwise, we could have won in the 18th.”

Hyderabad connection helps India finish the chase

Tilak then joined hands with Nitish Kumar Reddy, with both Hyderabad-based players guiding India through the final overs. Their unbeaten 69-run stand from just 30 balls changed the game and took India home.

“Hyderabadi guys (got together) after it, and I am glad we (Nitish and me) could finish the game.”

Tilak said the plan was to run hard against spin and use the pace of the faster bowlers to find boundaries.

“There was a plan like that. 4-5 doubles we got off the spinners and it was really crucial. We need that pace on this huge ground, and we finished off in style.”

Shreyas Iyer praises Tilak, Nitish and Naman Dhir

India captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that the match appeared to be slipping away after the team lost consecutive wickets. However, he praised the lower order for showing composure under pressure.

“Every individual is a match-winner, and we got an example of it. When we lost consecutive wickets, thought the game was going away from us. Nitish and Tilak showed great character,” Iyer said.

He also highlighted Dhir’s contribution, which helped India stay in the contest before Tilak and Nitish completed the chase.

“Dhir also played a crucial innings. He (Dhir) is a phenomenal bowler too, and he brings in a lot of character. He is a comprehensive player.”

With the win, India moved 2-0 ahead in the series, while Tilak’s composed finish under pressure stood out as the key moment of the contest.