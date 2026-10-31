‘India could have used Kuldeep Yadav’: Ambati Rayudu slams team selection after concede highest total in IND vs NZ 4th T20I

Ambati Rayudu slams India team selection for 4th T20I vs NZ after conceding 259/7, highest ever. Says Kuldeep Yadav could have slowed game at Eden Park short boundary.

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India's Kuldeep Yadav (Photo: IANS)

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has slammed Team India’s team selection for the 4th T20I against New Zealand in Auckland. He feels India badly missed left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav on a small ground.

New Zealand posted a huge total of 259/7 in 20 overs at Eden Park on Friday, October 30. This is the highest total ever conceded by India in T20I history. India lost the match by 87 runs, but still lead the five-match series 3-1.

Rayudu points out mistake at Eden Park

Rayudu was speaking on Cricbuzz during the mid-innings break. He said India’s spinners Axar Patel and Naman Dhir were bowling too fast. On a ground like Eden Park, where the straight boundary is very short, bowlers need to slow down the pace.

He explained that if you bowl slow, batters will be forced to hit towards the longer square boundaries, which is safer for the bowling side. Kuldeep Yadav is perfect for that job because he bowls slow and turns the ball.

“Axar Patel and Naman Dhir bowl fast. But when you want batters to hit to the square boundaries because of the short straight boundary, you have to slow it up. That is where India could have used Kuldeep in this game to slow things up and force the batters to hit to the longer square boundaries,” Rayudu said.

Why Indian bowlers struggled?

Rayudu also said that most of India’s fast bowlers like to bowl full balls. When you bowl full on a small ground and miss your length even a little, the ball goes for a six.

“The Indian bowlers rely on fuller deliveries. So when your strength is bowling full, and the boundary size is small, you know if you miss, it’s going to go big. The strengths of Arshdeep, Prince and Nitish are bowling full,” he added.

India’s bowling attack in the 4th T20I included Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Axar Patel and Naman Dhir bowled only 4 overs together and gave away 59 runs.

Kuldeep’s record against Phillips

Kuldeep Yadav has not played a single match in this New Zealand T20I series. He played 2 matches against West Indies before this tour.

His record against in-form Kiwi batter Glenn Phillips is very good. Kuldeep has dismissed Phillips 4 times in 5 innings. Phillips scored a brilliant 107 off 49 balls in the 4th T20I, and Kuldeep could have troubled him.

Many experts feel this was the best time to try Kuldeep. The 5th and final T20I will be played on Sunday, November 1 at 12:30 PM IST in Hamilton. Now it will be interesting to see if Kuldeep finally gets a chance in the playing XI.