India, New Zealand settle for second draw at Basin Reserve in last 11 years, Shubman Gill’s side fail to secure critical win

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were involved in an unbeaten partnership stretching 43 overs to secure a draw in the 1st Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

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Anshul Kamboj (left) appeals for a wicket with Daryl Mitchell watchin on vs New Zealand on Day 5 of 1st Test in Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Just before the final hour could begin on the fifth and final day of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, both sides completed the ceremonial ‘handshakes’ and decided to call off the game with the home side still trailing by 113 runs in the second innings and the visitors needed 5 wickets to win. The Black Caps played out 120 overs to end at 239 for 5 with the sixth wicket pair of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batting out 43 overs, scoring only 63 runs in the last couple of session.

It was always going to be an improbable task for India to bowl out Tom Latham’s side on a flat pitch where Shubman Gill’s side had posted a mammoth 720 for 9 declared in reply to NZ’s 368 in the first innings. But the Indian bowlers kept toiling away, claiming a couple of wickets in the first session followed by a solitary wicket in the second.

It was India’s second successive draw in the World Test Championships (WTC) after their draw against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo earlier this month. It was New Zealand’s second draw in 15 Tests since 2015 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The last draw in Wellington for New Zealand had come against Sri Lanka in December 2018.

India managed just one wicket in the 2nd session as Daryl Mitchell survived three close calls to keep New Zealand fighting! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 23, 2026

Daryl Mitchell ended up with 49 not out off 186 balls with 4 fours and 1 six while first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips was unbeaten on 26 off 126 balls with 2 fours. The 43 overs batted out by the duo was the second-most by a New Zealand pair to save a Test, following the 123 overs tackled by Brendon McCullum and BJ Watlling against India in Wellington in 2014.

Prasidh Krishna bowled 19 overs – 10 of them maidens – to claimed 2 for 23 while Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar ended up with one wicket each.

Knew it was going to be challenging to pick 10 wickets on that pitch: Shubman Gill

Indian captain Shubman Gill sounded optimistic after a draw in the first Test. Gill admitted that was also always going to be ‘challenging’ to claim all 10 wickets on the Basin Reserve pitch. “I think we knew it’s going to be a challenge to get ten wickets on that pitch. But I think we had our chances, couple of chances here and there. So I think we had a decent day in the field,” Gill said in the post-match presentation at Wellington on Monday.

“I think we were quite impressive. I think touring away from home. And I think we challenged them in all the areas. And that was our, that was the important thing for us even when we came with the ball in the first innings. I think we did decently well. And then obviously with the bat, everyone chipped in, only two hundreds but then we got almost 700 runs, which is a lot,” Gill added.

The result has dented both team’s chances of making the WTC 2025-27 final next year. India with a PCT of 50 per cent, now need to win their remaining six Tests – one against New Zealand and 5 against Australia to stand a realistic chance of reaching the final.

Even Tom Latham’s side have now slipped to 3rd place in WTC Points Table with a PCT of 66.67 as compared to South Africa’s 75 and Australia’s 69. The two teams will now face off in second and final Test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27.