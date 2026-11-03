India vs Pakistan 2027 ODI World Cup match gets over 84 lakh ticket requests

The India-Pakistan match at the 2027 ODI World Cup has received over 84 lakh ticket requests. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India-Pakistan match gets 84 Lakh ticket requests (Image - X)

The India-Pakistan match at the 2027 ODI World Cup has received more than 84 lakh ticket requests. However, The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where the match will take place, can hold only 34,000 people. This means that many fans may not get a chance to watch the match from the stadium.

The match will be played on October 10. It has received the most ticket requests so far. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that 8,397,294 fans have asked for tickets through the ongoing ticket ballot. The number of requests is much higher than the number of seats in the stadium.

The World Cup final has also received many ticket requests. It will be played at the same stadium on November 21. So far, 7,900,944 fans have asked for tickets to watch the final. It is the second most wanted match of the tournament after India-Pakistan.

Fans from many parts of the world are showing interest in the tournament. The ICC has received more than 120 million ticket requests from 193 countries. Around 2.8 million different fans have signed up to try and get tickets. These numbers show how many people want to watch the 2027 ODI World Cup.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the 2027 ODI World Cup. The tournament will start on October 7. The first match will be a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. In that match, Australia defeated India in Ahmedabad. The teams will once again take the field as the new World Cup begins.

The India-Pakistan match is one of the biggest games in cricket. Fans from both countries wait for this match. It also brings a lot of money to the tournament. India have won their last nine matches against Pakistan. Pakistan last beat India in the 2022 Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan are in the same group with Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and one team that will qualify later. All these teams will play against each other to try and reach the next round.

The other group has England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and one more team that will qualify later. Each team will try to win its matches and move ahead in the tournament.

The top three teams from each group will move to the Super 7 stage. The best team among those that finish in fourth place will also move to this stage. This means seven teams will play in the next round. The top four teams from the Super 7 stage will reach the semi-finals. The two teams that win their semi-final matches will then face each other in the final on November 21.