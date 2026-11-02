India surpass Austria and becomes first full-member nation to smash 400 sixes in shortest format – Check full list

All-rounder Naman Dhir smashed India's 400th six of 2026 during the series concluding fifth T20I against New Zealand yesterday

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Shreyas Iyer’s reigning world T20 champions India have become the first full-time ICC member nation to hit 400 sixes in a calendar year, surpassing their very own record of 289 maximums set in 2022. The Indians reached the 400-mark yesterday during the series concluding fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

It took them a total of 40 T20 internationals to smash 400 sixes in the shortest format. India needed 11 sixes to reach the milestone with all-rounder Naman Dhir hitting the 400th maximum against New Zealand yesterday.

The previous record of hitting the most number of sixes in a year was held by Austria who had hit 326 maximums only last year. When it comes to the full-member nations, India are two of the top three teams.

Naman Dhir, who made his senior debut only about a month ago, scored the milestone 400th six after Blair Tickner’s delivery took the batter’s top-edge and went over the ropes towards legside.

Back in 2022, the Indians had smashed 289 sixes and that is the third highest mark. This year, however, the three-time world T20 champions took it a notch above and smacked 400 sixes in 40 matches. Below them are Bahrain and West Indies who conclude the top five list 239 and 238 sixes respectively.

Notably, 142 of the 400 sixes this year have come against New Zealand. The Blackcaps had toured India for a full fledged white-ball series earlier this year, before facing them again in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final in March.

Yesterday, another five-match T20I series, this time on Kiwi soil, ended with a 3-2 score line in favour of the visitors.

Here’s the top 10 list

Rank Nation Year Matches Sixes 1 India 2026 40 400 2 Austria 2025 36 326 3 India 2022 40 289 4 Bahrain 2025 39 239 5 West Indies 2024 27 238 6 India 2024 26 236 7 Pakistan 2025 34 235 8 Austria 2026 24 221 9 West Indies 2026 20 220 10 West Indies 2025 23 214

What happened in the fifth T20I?

Shreyas Iyer’s men, after claiming an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third T20I, went on to lose the remaining matches to end the series as 3-2 victors.

In the series concluder yesterday, India batted first and left 192 runs for the Blackcaps to win. In response, Mitchell Santner’s side reached the total within 18 overs, thanks to Tim Seifert’s explosive 50-ball 93 and Glenn Phillips’ 65 off just 38.

Phillips was later adjudged the player of the series for scoring 341 runs, the most by any player across the five matches. It included three half-centuries and a century of 107 during New Zealand’s bumper 87-run win in the fourth T20I.

Up next, the two rivals will lock horns in a five-match ODI series, starting from November 4 onwards.