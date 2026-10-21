India tour of New Zealand 2026: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live streaming and key players

Check the full India vs New Zealand 2026 schedule, including ODI, T20I and test match dates, timings, venues, squads, live streaming details and key players to watch.

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India vs New Zealand 2026: Full schedule and squads (Image - ICC)

After a draw, the T20I series against West Indies. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India is ready to face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the ODI, T20I and Test series. The T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin from October 22.

This tour is going to be interesting as Shreyas Iyer’s side will face New Zealand at their home ground. The first T20I match will be played tomorrow on Thursday at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 12:30 PM (IST). It’s going to be a five-match T20I series.

Read more: Mitchell Santner reveals they have plans for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of T20I series

After that, the tour will move to the five-match ODI series. The ODI series will be more special for cricket fans as legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in the Indian jersey. Both the players played their last ODI series against West Indies.

After the ODI series, Indian Test captain, Shubman Gill will be seen handling the team’s responsibility in the white jersey against the Blackcaps. The Test series will begin from November 19 to November 23rd.

Here’s the full schedule for India vs New Zealand: T20I, ODI and Test series:

1st T20I – October 22, 2026 – Hagley Oval, Christchurch (12:30 PM) IST

2nd T20I – October 24, 2026 – Hagley Oval, Christchurch (12:30 PM) IST

3rd T20I – October 27, 2026 – Sky Stadium, Wellington

(12:30 PM) IST

4th T20I – October 30, 2026 – Eden Park, Auckland

(12:30 PM) IST

5th T20I – November 1, 2026 – Seddon Park, Hamilton

(12:30 PM) IST

ODI series:

1st ODI – November 4, 2026 – Eden Park, Auckland

(7:30 AM) IST

2. 2nd ODI – November 7, 2026 – Sky Stadium, Wellington

(7:30 AM) IST

3. 3rd ODI- November 10, 2026 – Seddon Park, Hamilton

(7:30 AM) IST

4. 4th ODI – November 13, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

(7:30 AM) IST

5. 5th ODI – November 15, 2026 – Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

(7:30 AM) IST

Test series:

1st Test – November 19 – 23, 2026 – Basin Reserve, Wellington (3:30 AM) IST

2nd Test – November 27- December 1, 2026 – Hagley Oval. Christchurch (3:30 AM) IST

Squads:

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Rishabh Pant’s selection and Prasidh Krishna’s availability are subject to the fitness conditions specified by the BCCI.

New Zealand’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner.

New Zealand’s ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert and Blair Tickner, with Will Young also named.

New Zealand’s T20I squad: Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith.

India vs New Zealand’s live-streaming details:

Now, it’s time to know where cricket fans can watch this upcoming important series. You can watch the India vs New Zealand tour on Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website.

Live TV: Sony Sports Network

Live-streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Players to watch:

This tour is important for both sides. Ahead of all, this tour begins. Let’s see the players who could shine for their respective teams.

Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli is one of India’s main players in ODI cricket. He is good at scoring runs under pressure and will be an important player to watch in the five matches. New Zealand bowlers will try to get him out early, especially if the ball swings.

2. Rohit Sharma:

Rohit’s experience will be vital for India in the ODI series. He can push the score and give the team a good start. His partnership with Virat Kohli will be key too as India prepare for next ODI World Cup.

3. Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer has a significant role to play on this tour. He will lead India in the T20I series and fourth and fifth ODIs. His performances in these matches could just help him seal his place in India’s scheme of things for different formats.

4. Shubman Gill:

Shubman Gill will lead India in the ODI and Test series. He will need to score runs against New Zealand’s fast bowlers regularly. The ODI series will also help India decide on their batting line-up for the 2027 World Cup.

5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:

The young batter is one to watch out for in the T20I series. He will get a chance to play against New Zealand bowlers. It will be interesting to see where he bats and what role he plays in the team.

6. Jasprit Bumrah:

The return of Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian Test side provides more experience to the bowling attack. His ability to bowl accurately and trouble the batsmen with the new ball could be huge in New Zealand.

7. Abhishek Sharma:

Abhishek Sharma can open the innings and provide India a good start. New Zealand will target an early wicket to prevent India from scoring any more runs.

8. Mitchell Santner:

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner is a key player in batting and bowling. His spin bowling can stop India from scoring runs quickly. He will also have to guide his team against India’s batters. He can also score useful runs when his team needs them.

9. Glenn Phillips:

Glenn Phillips is a powerful batsman who can score at a good rate. He’s able to help New Zealand score more runs in the last few overs. He is also good at fielding. India will try to get him out early to stop him from scoring more runs.