India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid in action

India U19 face Pakistan U19 in a high-profile Asia Cup 2026 clash on November 8. Find out when and where to watch Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid in action, along with live telecast and online streaming details in India.

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When and where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup clash in India (Photo: X)

India and Pakistan are set to renew their cricketing rivalry in a Group A encounter of the ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 and all eyes will be on Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay Dravid. The much-awaited contest will take place on Sunday, November 8, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Both teams have made great starts to their campaigns and will be looking to continue their great form. India registered a convincing 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening match, while Pakistan began their title defence with a nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sunday’s game promises to be an exciting game as both teams are fighting to get an advantage in the group. All you need to know about India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match including date, venue, start time and live streaming details.

YOUR DIWALI PLANS? WE’VE GOT ‘EM COVERED! Nothing says festive fireworks quite like an India-Pakistan showdown! Watch India U19 take on Pakistan U19 in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup on 8th November, 10:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV! #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvPAK — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 6, 2026

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: How The Teams Performed In Their Opening Matches

India produced an impressive bowling display against Nepal, restricting the opposition to 128 runs. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput led the attack with three wickets each, while the other bowlers also made useful contributions.

The Indian openers then completed the chase without losing a wicket. Aaryavir Sehwag scored an unbeaten 70, while captain Lakshya Raichandani remained not out on 53. India reached the target comfortably to start their tournament campaign with a 10-wicket win.

Pakistan also had a successful opening outing against the UAE. Their bowlers restricted the hosts to 224 runs, with Mohammad Sayyam picking up three wickets. Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Hasnain Abbas Dar claimed two wickets each.

The Pakistan batting unit then made the chase look easy, reaching the target of 225 with nine wickets in hand. The defending champions will be hoping to build on that when they face India.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Match Date, Time And Venue

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup match to be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Sunday, November 8. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST and the toss will be held at 10:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Telecast In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the match live on Sony Sports Network. The broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 (SD & HD), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi SD & HD) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu).

Where To Watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers can follow the contest on the platform using their devices.