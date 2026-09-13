India Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Live strreaming: When and where to watch?

Sooryavanshi was given an opportunity, while Kishan has continued to strengthen his case since returning to the national setup

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File photo of Afghanistan

India will begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, with the world champions looking to put their recent struggles behind them.

The Indian side has not been at its best in T20Is since winning the World Cup in March. They did sweep Zimbabwe 3-0 in July, but their European tour was a different story. India returned without a series win after Ireland and England caused problems for the batting unit.

The top order will once again be the main focus. Abhishek Sharma has struggled for runs in his recent outings and will be looking to get back among the runs. His attacking style has been a major part of India’s T20 plans, but he will need a good start to the series.

There is also a selection battle involving Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Samson was a key player in India’s T20 World Cup triumph and was named Player of the Tournament, but his poor run saw him lose his place during the England tour.

Sooryavanshi was given an opportunity, while Kishan has continued to strengthen his case since returning to the national setup. His 270 in the Duleep Trophy final was the latest big score from the left-hander and has made his position at No. 3 difficult to overlook.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to put pressure on India’s top order. Their bowling attack has enough experience to make things difficult, especially in the middle overs.

The Afghan spinners could be important on a Delhi surface that is generally good for batting. They will also need their fast bowlers to make an impact with the new ball and prevent India’s openers from getting away early.

India will start as favourites, especially with all three matches being played at home. But Afghanistan have enough T20 experience in their squad to test the hosts.

India Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I Preview: When and where to watch?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on the Fancode app and website