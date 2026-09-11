India vs Afghanistan 2026 1st T20 Delhi Weather report: Will RAIN washout Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first home game

The MET department is predicting possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms in New Delhi during 1st T20 between India and Afghanistan on Sunday.

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Rain could play spoilsport in 1st India vs Afghanistan T20 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs AFG 2026 1st T20: The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday is also all set to mark Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut at home in an international match. The 15-year-old has turned out in six T20I matches for Team India – three in England and three in Zimbabwe so far.

In these six T20I matches, Sooryavanshi has scored 193 runs at an average of 32.16 with a strike-rate of 189.21 with 2 fifties against Zimbabwe. If selected to play in the 1st T20I against Afghanistan, it could be the first game on Indian soil for the Rajasthan Royals batter.

But there is a massive hurdle ahead of Sooryavanshi and Team India in the first game. According to the weather prediction for Sunday, there is a massive threat of rain in the Capital which could even washout the entire game.

Out of 8 T20I matches between India and Afghanistan, only one match – at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou – has been washed out due to rain. But the MET department is predicting at least 55 per cent chances of rain in New Delhi on Sunday.

The city also witnessed heavy rain on Friday, a couple of days before Afghanistan host India in the T20I series. A total of 3 hours of rain are predicted in New Delhi on Sunday.

Check Delhi weather prediction for first India vs Afganistan T20I match HERE…

There will be about 76 per cent cloud cover over the city on Sunday with around 3.3mm of rain predicted by the MET department. There are also about 13 per cent possibility of thunderstorms in the city.

The possibility of rain increases to around 89 per cent by Sunday evening which is even more bad news for the Indian cricket fans as the match is scheduled to begin at 730pm IST. There is around 53 per cent possibility of thunderstorms on Sunday evening as well with a couple of hours of rain.

What will happen if the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan is washed out due to rain?

There is no provision of reserve day in the first T20I match between India and Afghanistan on Sunday. The second T20I match is set to take place on Tuesday, September 15 with the third and final game on Thursday, September 17.

A minimum of five bowlers must be bowled by both sides for it to constitute a match in the T20 format of the game. Indian fans will be hoping that rain stays away for enough time for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shreyas Iyer’s Team India to post their 9th win over Afghanistan in T20 cricket on Sunday.