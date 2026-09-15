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India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye series win over Afghans

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as the two sides face off in second game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on Afghanistan in 2nd T20 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20 LIVE: Team India will look to post their 10th win over Afghanistan in 11 matches as the two teams face off in 2nd T20I match of the three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side are already 1-0 up in the series after their seven-wicket win in the 1st T20I match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

The T20 World Cup 2026 winners will miss the services of off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has ben ruled out of the series due to a side strain. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi should take his place in the playing 11 and turn out in his 50th T20I match for India.

It will be interesting to see if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets to play in his first T20I match at home after playing his last 6 games in England and Zimbabwe earlier this year. ‘Hosts’ Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to post their first ever win over India and level the series at 1-1 heading into the final game on Thursday.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates HERE –