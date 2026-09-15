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India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side eye series win over Afghans

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as the two sides face off in second game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: September 15, 2026 5:42 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on Afghanistan in 2nd T20 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20 LIVE: Team India will look to post their 10th win over Afghanistan in 11 matches as the two teams face off in 2nd T20I match of the three-game series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer’s side are already 1-0 up in the series after their seven-wicket win in the 1st T20I match against Afghanistan on Sunday.

The T20 World Cup 2026 winners will miss the services of off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has ben ruled out of the series due to a side strain. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi should take his place in the playing 11 and turn out in his 50th T20I match for India.

Read more: IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20, Delhi Weather Updates: Will rain and thunderstorms halt Shreyas Iyer's side

It will be interesting to see if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets to play in his first T20I match at home after playing his last 6 games in England and Zimbabwe earlier this year. ‘Hosts’ Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to post their first ever win over India and level the series at 1-1 heading into the final game on Thursday.

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 15, 2026 5:42 PM IST

    IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: After an early blow in the first T20I against Afghanistan. Will Team India continue to open with Sanju Samson or will young Indian talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a chance to open in the second T20I of the series?

  • Sep 15, 2026 5:13 PM IST

    IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Scores and Updates: Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has claimed 67 wickets in 49 T20I games at an average of 20.5. Bishnoi is set to play his 50th T20I match for Team India as he could replace injured Varun Chakravarthy in the playing 11.

  • Sep 15, 2026 4:49 PM IST

    India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Match Live Score: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has scored 1109 runs in his side’s T20I wins since 2025 at an average of almost 37. He has also won six ‘Player of the Match’ awards, including one in the first T20I on Sunday. Among Test playing nations, only Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has won more ‘Player of the Match’ awards since Abhishek Sharma’s debut.

  • Sep 15, 2026 4:46 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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