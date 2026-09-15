India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20 Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi IN, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy OUT, Washington Sundar may…

Team India will miss the services of Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I match against Afghanistan after being ruled out of the series with a side strain.

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Team India predicted 11 for 2nd T20 vs Afghanistan. (Image: AI)

IND vs AFG 2026 2nd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India got their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan off to a flying start with a dominant seven-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. In spite of a winning start in the series, the T20 World Cup champions will need to make some changes in their playing 11.

Their number one spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series after suffering from a side strain in the first game. Chakravarthy was returning to the Indian side after spending a couple of months on the sideline with a hamstring injury suffered in the T20I series against England in July.

With the Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner ruled out, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could return to the playing 11 as a straight swap. Bishnoi, who was bought for Rs 7.2 crore by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2026 mini auction, has claimed 67 wickets in 49 T20I matches for Team India at an average of 20.55.

Apart from this, Indians could also look to bring back 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma. Sooryavanshi was dropped after scoring 81 in his last T20I against Zimbabwe with Sanju Samson returning to the playing 11.

But the Chennai Super Kings opener was dismissed for only 10 in the first T20I on Sunday. If Sooryavanshi is indeed picked for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan, he will become the youngest cricketer to play a T20I match on Indian soil.

Another area of concern will be India’s fifth bowling option. CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube conceded 21 runs in the only over that he bowled in the 1st T20I match on Sunday. Captain Shreyas Iyer could consider bringing back Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar at the expense of either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Shivam Dube to bolster their bowling attack.

For Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan, it will be a must-win match to stay alive in the three-match series. With left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi proving expensive, the ‘hosts’ could consider bringing in experienced T20 pacer Naveen-ul-Haq – who has returned to the side after recovering from back injury.

Us, Sarpanch Saab, Us! India return for the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on 15th September. Don’t miss the action! Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/CnOF99WQcG — FanCode (@FanCode) September 14, 2026

India vs Afghanistan 2026 2nd T20 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi/ Naveen-ul-Haq