India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 T20: Will rain play spoilsport in Nisshin for the quarter-finals? All you need to know

We might witness a shortened contest between India and Afghanistan in the 2026 Asian Games quarter-final as there 90% chances of rainfall. Get the full report here

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India's Ishan Kishan celebrates the dismissal of Japan's Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake during the one-off T20I match between India and Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Japan, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

Three years after winning the first-ever gold medal on offer in cricket at the Asian Games in 2023, reigning world T20 champions India will be determined to bag back-to-back golds when they begin their 2026 campaign on Monday, September 28 against familiar foes Afghanistan at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

As the reigning champions and the highest ranked team in the competition, India automatically qualified for the quarter-finals where they will be facing Afghanistan, an opponent they met recently in a three-match T20 series in New Delhi earlier this month.

The world champions, as expected, had whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 and there are not many reasons to believe as to why Shreyas Iyer and co cannot beat them to reach the semi-finals. A gold medal seems almost guaranteed for the men’s team who will be hoping to emulate what the women’s team did earlier this week.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co had thrashed Sri Lanka by 147 runs to clinch back-to-back gold medals, less than a month after beating them in the 2026 women’s Asia Cup. The Indian contingent currently has four gold medals and the men’s cricket team is expected to add another.

Ahead of the quarter-final against Afghanistan, the biggest talking point remains the weather in Japan. As reported earlier, a typhoon alert was issued in the hosting cities of Aichi and Nagoya and there are still some possibilities of rain interrupting a number of games.

On day seven of the Asian Games today, rain constantly poured down during track and field events at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. If the scenario remains the same on Monday, then the quarter-final between India and Afghanistan will be affected, much like the one-off T20I between the world champions and hosts Japan earlier in the week.

The contest was shortened to a 5-over affair with the Indians winning by a narrow 2-run margin at the Sano International Stadium.

Storm alert issued

The weather forecast for Nisshin on Monday, September 28, is expected to be humid with occasional rain.

Temperatures are likely to stay around 20 to 25 degree Celsius. However, the biggest concern remains the rain, which is expected to make conditions difficult during the Asian Games quarter-final. There are significant chances of rain during the contest and we can possibly see another contest affected by rainfall.

To make matters, there is also a storm alert in the region with 90% chances of rain.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 quarter-final?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 T20 quarter-final on Monday, September 28, will start from 10:00AM (IST) onwards. Live broadcast will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.