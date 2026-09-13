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IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live: Shreyas Iyer’s side look to start off with a win

Here are the live details and updates as India is taking on Afghanistan in the first match of the T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

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India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live: Team India will play their first match of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Both teams will look for a victory in this match to kick off the T20I series to get a major boost in the rest of the matches.

The Indian team made some big changes to their squad for the series as they backed a star player, who is known for brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, Jasprit Bumrah. He is coming back into the team after a left knee injury. He suffered this injury during the second ODI against England in Cardiff on July 16, 2026.

Meanwhile, it’s also going to be interesting that team India will pick Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or Sanju Samson in the team with Abhishek Sharma to open for the Men in Blue.

On the other hand, their opponents, Afghanistan, have showcased their absolute brilliance in recent times. It will be a big challenge for Ibrahim Zadran’s side to display their excellence against the hosts.

The Indian team played their last T20I series against Zimbabwe, where Shreyas Iyer’s side showed a brilliant performance in every department, which helped them to dominate Zimbabwe on their soil. The visitors’ impressive performance guided them to an amazing victory in the series as they sealed the series 3-0.

Now, it’s time to discuss Afghanistan’s performance in their last T20I series, which they played against West Indies. Afghanistan showed a brilliant performance in the series and dominated their rivals in the series, which helped them to win the series 2-1.

It’s going to be a crucial call for them to pick the perfect playing XI in the first match of the T20I series. Now, it’s time to see what could be their likely playing XI in the opening clash.

India vs Afghanistan’s likely playing XI:

India’s likely playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan’s likely playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq