India vs Brazil football match: When and where to watch the first-ever friendly on TV and online – All you should know

The stage is set at the Salt Lake Stadium for the first-ever historic India vs Brazil, FIFA friendly match. Get the full preview and live streaming details here.

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Brazil football team during their training session at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. (Credits: AIFF)

It’s finally the day when Khalid Jamil’s Blue Tigers face former five-time world champions Brazil in a first-ever friendly match at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata. Fans in the state of West Bengal will witness the likes of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, Paris Saint-German captain Maquinhos and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes among others.

This fixture is a part of India’s high-profile friendly meetings against three nations that took part in this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 across the North Americas. The Blue Tigers kicked-off the international break against world number 44 Panama on September 26 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

India played remarkably well and secured a 1-1 draw despite Ryan Williams putting the Blue Tigers ahead in the first half but Panama defender Omar Valencia’s 68th minute equalizer cancelled all the hopes of an Indian win.

However, the result was enough to fill the Khalid Jamil-led side full of confidence ahead of their next two meeting with South American powerhouses. India are also slated to face the inaugural FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on Tuesday, October 6 here in Kolkata as well.

Both Brazil and Uruguay have sent their main teams for the friendlies against India, but they will be without their captains Raphinha and Federico Valverde who have been ruled out due to injuries.

Brazil beaming with confidence

Brazil will surely have a point to prove today against India as Carlo Ancelotti continues to build a team that can reclaim its status as the very best. After a disappointing World Cup outing earlier this year where they exited after losing to Norway in the quarter-finals, La Selecao will use this international break quite strategically.

They are beaming with confidence following a recent 4-2 win over Australia in the second of a two-match friendly series at the land down under. Goals from Vanderson, Raphinha, Bruno Guimaraes and Vini Jr sealed the win for Brazil after the opening match ended at 1-1.

It will be tough for India to contain the pressure from Brazil who are expected to go all in with their pacey wingers and effective midfielders. It will be interesting to see what tactic Khalid Jamil comes up with and although they enter as the second favourites, the Blue Tigers must at least do much of the hard work in terms of running relentlessly and defending with their all.

When and where to watch?

The India vs Brazil, FIFA friendly today will start from 7:30 PM(IST) onwards at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Fans can watch the match live on Sony LIVE app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.