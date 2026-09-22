India vs Japan: Historic T20 match reduced to 5-overs-a-side due to…, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elects to bat

Overnight rain in Tokyo and nearby areas led to delay of more than two hours in the one-off T20I match between India and Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in one-off T20I match vs Japan. (Source: X)

IND vs JAP 2026 T20: The first-ever T20I match between India and Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground near Tokyo was reduced to five-overs-a-side match due to wet outfield on Tuesday. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first in a game which was delayed by more than 2 and a half hours due to overnight rain.

India, the T20 World Cup 2026 champions, are coming into the contest having won two back-to-back series with a 3-0 margin against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Team India are heading into the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan to defend the gold medal that they won in 2023 edition in Hangzhou.

Konnichiwa Here’s what’s happening on the ground in Japan Stream Japan vs India LIVE on FanCode #JPNvIND pic.twitter.com/X9xCCPz6nr — FanCode (@FanCode) September 22, 2026

The two teams are battling it out for the Suzuki Cup to celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relationship between Team India and Japan. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India made a couple of changes to their playing 11 from the side which won the third T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi last week.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while Arshdeep Singh, who missed the third T20I match returns to the team and will be joined by Yash Thakur with the new ball – who has retained his place in the playing 11.

With all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy pulled out of the Asian Games 2026 squad to play in three-match ODI series vs West Indies, Washington Sundar has returned to the side in his place. Sundar last turned out for Indian in the second ODI against England in July, where he had injured his hamstring.

It means there is once again no place for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the line-up with Sanju Samson and in-form Abhishek Sharma being the designated openers. “We want to bat first. It’s a big occasion, and we know the friendship you mentioned, 75 years of friendship. So it’s going to be an exciting one, and we wanted to explore the conditions as well. I never envisioned that I would be coming to Japan and captaining one day. I know the baseball is quite big over here, but today, yeah, I’m standing right here.

“The crowd is decent, there are a lot of supporters, so it’s important that we give them something back, and also the crowd watching us from back home. It’s important that this match happened, and it’s happening today. So looking forward for an exciting one,” Indian captain Shreyas Iyer said at the time of the toss.

Asked what Team India are planning to gain out of the contest ahead of their Asian Games 2026 campaign which begins on September 28, Iyer said, “It’s important that we know the conditions and we are aware of what’s happening around us. We know that this is actually going to be the conditions that are going to be offered in the Asian Games as well. We don’t know how the pitches are over there, but definitely this game, this particular game, is going to be of a great practice for us heading into that, and yeah, just waiting for that moment to arrive.”

India vs Japan 2026 Playing 11

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Japan: Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater