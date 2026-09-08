India vs Japan One-off T20I Asian Games 2026 warm-up: All you need to know, TV Timing, Venue, full squads, live streaming

T20 World Cup champions India will take on Japan in a first-ever T20I match at Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22.

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Team India will take on Japan in a one-off T20I match on September 22. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Japan 2026 One-off T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will take on Japan in a historic first-ever T20I match against Japan – the hosts of Asian Games 2026 starting later this month. The T20 World Cup champions will take on Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming-led Japan team in a one-off T20I organized as warm-up of Asian Games at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22.

While India will field a star-studded line-up featuring 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, hosts Japan also announced their squad for this one-off fixture on Tuesday.

Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan’s all-time leading T20I run-scorer, will lead the side and will be joined by Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb – the other two members of the squad with more than 50 T20I appearances to their name. Japan have selected their squad with their Asian Games 2026 campaign in mind and have left out players who meet ICC eligibility requirements for T20Is but are not eligible under Asian Games regulations.

As a result of these rules, emerging spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn has been selected after impressing in domestic cricket. Veteran Tsuyoshi Takada also returns to the squad, having first represented Japan at the ICC East Asia-Pacific Twenty20 Championship back in 2013.

The squad includes Wataru Miyauchi and Makoto Taniyama, both products of Japanese schools that have cricket Bukatsu programmes. Taniyama, a leg-spinner who developed his bowling action after watching videos of Australia great Shane Warne, wears jersey number 23 in honour of his idol and is Japan’s leading wicket-taker across pathway and international cricket.

Charlie Hara-Hinze, who was part of Japan’s Under-19 World Cup side that defeated Tanzania, has also been included, while spinner Benjamin Ito-Davis returns after a hand injury ended his participation in Japan’s East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2028 Sub-Regional Qualifier campaign.

Japan finished second in that tournament and remain in contention for qualification for the T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia. They are level on points with Papua New Guinea but behind them on net run-rate despite beating the Barramundis in their final match.

The India game will be the first event under ‘Sport 75’, an initiative arising from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two countries through sport.

Japan will also face Hong Kong in two T20Is on September 19 and 20 before beginning their Asian Games 2026 campaign against Afghanistan on September 24 and Nepal on September 26. They will need to finish in the top two to advance to the quarter-finals.

Shreyas Iyer’s side have been given a ‘bye’ through to the quarterfinals and will open their campaign on September 28. Harmanpreet Kaur’s women cricket team will face hosts Japan in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal on September 18.

Here are all the details about India vs Japan one-off T20I match…

When will India vs Japan one-off T20I match take place?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I match will take place on Tuesday, September 22.

Where will India vs Japan one-off T20I match take place?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I match will take place at Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture in Japan.

What time will India vs Japan one-off T20I match begin?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I match will begin at 930am IST. The toss will take place at 9am IST.

How can I watch India vs Japan one-off T20I match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Japan one-off T20I match live streaming in India?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I match will be available for live streaming on FanCode website and app.

India vs Japan one-off T20I match Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake