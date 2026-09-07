India vs Japan, one-off T20I: Fans await official broadcaster; ITW Universe emerges as top contender

While the match date and venue are confirmed, Indian viewers are still waiting for clarity on where they can watch it

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India’s first international cricket match against Japan is still without a confirmed broadcaster in the country, with the organisers working to find a television or streaming partner for the one-off T20I on September 22.

The match will be played at the Sano International Stadium in Tochigi Prefecture and is part of the Suzuki Cup, which has been organised to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. It will also launch the Sport 75 initiative, aimed at strengthening sporting ties between the two countries.

The Japan Cricket Association is in talks with ITW Universe, which is handling the broadcast rights for the game. ITW is understood to have approached FanCode, Sony, Star and Zee about showing the match in India. No agreement has been announced yet.

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The lack of a confirmed broadcaster is linked to the timing and scale of the fixture. India and Japan will play their match while the Asian Games are taking place in Aichi-Nagoya. The competition will bring several sporting events and broadcast operations to Japan, making it difficult to arrange a full production for a single cricket match.

The original plan was to stream the game on YouTube with limited production facilities. That option has not been ruled out, especially for viewers outside India. However, the Japan Cricket Association is now hoping to secure a regular broadcast or streaming platform for Indian fans.

The match is a major occasion for Japan, which has been working to grow cricket and improve its international profile. Facing India, one of the biggest teams in the sport, gives the Japanese side a chance to attract more attention to the game in the country.

The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST on September 22. While the match date and venue are confirmed, Indian viewers are still waiting for clarity on where they can watch it. The broadcaster is expected to be announced once the talks between ITW Universe and the interested platforms are completed.

Until then, fans may have to rely on an official YouTube stream if no Indian television or digital partner is finalised.