India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test Predicted 11: Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway IN, doubt over Mohammed Siraj

Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are set to return to international cricket as Team India get ready to face New Zealand in the 1st Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday.

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Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant at a practice session at Basin Reserve in Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s participation in the two-match Test series against New Zealand has been a tough-and-go affair since he suffered a side strain while leading Rest of India team in Irani Cup 2026 last month. Pant just managed to recover in time for the NZ Tests, reaching the country last week after missing the three ‘unofficial’ Tests against New Zealand A but now appears to be fit to return to playing 11 for the 1st Test vs the Black Caps at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday.

Pant was seen actively taking part in the training sessions in the build-up to the first Test and should take up the wicketkeeper’s gloves ahead of Dhruv Jurel. Indian skipper Shubman Gill has promised a four-man pace attack in the first Test with Ravindra Jadeja set to play as the lone Indian spinner.

Jasprit Bumrah will be expected to lead pace attack once again after missing the two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. But will Mohammed Siraj take the new ball alongside Bumrah?

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel avoided the debate over Siraj’s spot in the build-up to the 1st Test. “Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in India jersey, whenever he has played,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“I felt he did a lot of overs in the nets. He’s done a lot of work getting himself ready for this Test match. But you also need to trust the player in terms of his preparation,” Morkel added.

If Siraj plays the game, the third pacer’s spot will be a toss up between Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. While Brar won the ‘Player of the Series’ award in the ODI series win with 9 scalps in 3 games, Krishna is returning from injury after missing T20I and ODI series in NZ.

It will be interesting to see who will the 4th pacer with a toss up between all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep.

Tom Latham’s New Zealand, on the other hand, will be pleased by the return of fitness of opener Devon Conway. The former Chennai Super Kings batter missed the ODI series after suffering a concussion due to a collision with Matt Henry, who is also fit to play in the 1st Test.

The hosts will also have to decide who will get the nod as 3rd specialist pacer with Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner battling for the last spot.

Different eras of Indian cricket have graced this ground. The challenge remains timeless The Basin Reserve is ready to serve ️ ⌛ #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/dsxDtOMB8t — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2026

India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Anshul Kamboj/Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy/Blair Tickner