India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Weather updates: Will rain play spoilsport at Auckland?

Here are the weather updates for the first match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Weather updates (Image - X)

Shubman Gill’s Team India is ready to face New Zealand in the five-match ODI series. The series will begin from November 4th as the match will be played at 7:30 AM IST. Ahead of this series, both teams were face each other in the T20I series, where Shreyas Iyer’s side defeated the Blackcaps and seal the series by 3-2.

This series is going to be special for both teams as veterans players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen playing for the Indian team against New Zealand. The legendary players also started practicing for the ODI series.

Where the Indian pacers give little trouble to the Indian batters. According to reports, star Indian player Auqib Nabi, who recently got selected for the Indian ODI squad, bowled to Virat Kohli in nets. Virat Kohli faced difficulties in Auqib Nabi’s deliveries.

However, tomorrow’s match will going to be a important one for New Zealand as they are playing this series, after suffering an T20I series defeat against India. Also, Team India is carry experienced players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with them.

Ahead of this clash, New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner applauded Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their brilliance and also said New Zealand had already discussed the Indian batting lineup and how to tackle veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for this ODI series.

“They’re getting on, but they’re still playing very well. We saw it in the last series against the West Indies. I’ve seen it for a long time. I’ve seen Rohit in the IPL as well,” Santner said at the pre-match press conference.

“We’ve obviously sat down as a bowling group and discussed what that looks like, what their line-up looks like, how to operate in New Zealand, which I guess we know how to operate on these pitches,” he added.

The first ODI is expected to start in cool weather, with the temperature around 19 degree Celsius. It may drop to 17 degree Celsius in the evening. AccuWeather has given Auckland a 56% chance of rain in the morning.

However, the weather is expected to improve later in the day. The afternoon and evening are likely to remain mostly clear.

The match will start at 2:00 PM local time (7:30 AM IST). Since rain is expected in the morning, it may not affect the match.

As per the current weather report, rain is not likely to stop play during the match. However, the weather can change, so both teams will keep checking the conditions.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match Predicted 11:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert/ Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry/ Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy