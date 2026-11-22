India vs New Zealand 1st Test: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant tons put India in command as Devon Conway fights back on day 4

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries as India posted 720/9 declared against New Zealand. Devon Conway's unbeaten 59 kept the hosts fighting on Day 4.

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Rishabh Pant celebrates his century as India take control of the first Test against New Zealand. (Photo: BCCI)

Centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant helped India take a strong position in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After declaring their first innings at a record-breaking 720/9, India reduced the hosts to 119/2 by the end of Day 4 on Sunday.

Devon Conway stood firm with an unbeaten 59, while Rachin Ravindra was batting on 27 as New Zealand looked to save the match. The hosts still need to overcome a 233-run deficit with one full day remaining.

India picked up two important wickets in the final innings, including New Zealand captain Tom Latham, who was dismissed for a duck in both innings. However, Conway and his partners managed to bat through 45 overs and keep their hopes of a draw alive.

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant Lead India To Record Total

India resumed Day 4 at 486/4 and added 234 runs in 41 overs before declaring. Rahul had earlier scored 136, while Pant produced an attacking 128 off 153 deliveries. The wicketkeeper-batter struck 10 fours and six sixes to register his ninth Test century and his first in New Zealand.

Pant also moved past Brendon McCullum in the list of most sixes in Test cricket. His 108th six took him to second place, behind England’s Ben Stokes. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries.

Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred, finishing with 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85. Devdutt Padikkal made 80 and Dhruv Jurel added 78. Anshul Kamboj also contributed 38 runs.

India’s 720/9 declared became the highest Test total made in New Zealand, going past the previous record of 715/6 set by New Zealand against Bangladesh in 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah Removes Tom Latham For A Pair

Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough in New Zealand’s second innings by dismissing Latham in the opening over. After surviving the first delivery, the left-hander edged the next ball to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Latham had also been bowled by Bumrah in the first innings, giving the New Zealand skipper a pair. Bumrah became only the third known Indian bowler, after S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan, to take a wicket in the opening over of both innings in a Test.

Devon Conway’s Fifty Keeps New Zealand In The Contest

Conway held the innings together with an unbeaten 59 from 137 balls, including six boundaries. He shared a 22-over partnership with Henry Nicholls, who scored 31 before Prasidh Krishna dismissed him with a sharp delivery. Dhruv Jurel took a fine one-handed catch at short leg.

Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 27 alongside Conway at stumps. Prasidh and Bumrah picked up one wicket each as India kept the pressure on.

India will need eight more wickets on the final day to secure a 1-0 lead in the series. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to bat out the remaining overs and earn a draw.