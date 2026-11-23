India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Tom Latham praises Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell for their calm batting

New Zealand captain Tom Latham applauded Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell for their calm innings against India in the first Test match. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Tom Latham praised Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell for their calm batting vs IND in 1st Test (Image - X)

The first Test between India and New Zealand has been completed. The first Test match was drawn between both teams as their players delivered an exceptional performance to make their side win this opening game. After this first Test, both teams are aiming to perform well in the upcoming game as it will be the last game of the Test series.

After the first Test, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham applauded Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell for their outstanding performance as both batters remained unbeaten in the Blackcaps’ second innings, which helped them to draw this match.

Speaking about their incredible performances, Daryl Mitchell scored 49 runs off 186 balls, while Glenn Phillips faced 126 balls and scored 26 runs. Both players gathered 63 runs and the stand lasted 258 balls, which helped New Zealand to score 239 runs for the loss of five wickets before the teams shook hands.

“There’s been a lot of watching. Again, guys have sat in their seats for a long period of time. I guess it’s one of those moments where you just want the guys to go out there and be really clear in terms of how they want to operate, the plans that they want to stick to. If they’re really clear about that, then hopefully we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“They’ll give themselves a chance to be in the position that we want to be in at the end of the day. I thought the way Glenn and Daryl were able to do that, they looked really clear, looked really calm.

“Again, a situation that we haven’t necessarily been faced with for a period of time to play in a slightly different way, adapt to what was required and play that was in front of us was fantastic. To be on this side of the draw, obviously not lose, but to get a draw is obviously great and obviously really important from a World Test Championship point of view as well,” Latham said in the post-match press conference.

He also applauded Mitchell for his brilliance against India by calling him a player who rises to the occasion when the team is in a tight spot. “He loves playing for this group, whatever format it may be, and I know he loves playing Test cricket. I think it’s his favourite format, and he certainly showed that today.

“He’s played some really important innings for us all around the world in different situations, whether it be attacking or defending. He’s a guy for a bit of a crisis, and again he put his hand up today.”

Tom Latham was asked if the draw felt like a win. To which he replied, it did, because New Zealand were under a lot of pressure. “I guess so, looking probably at the position we’re in. I think, I guess, certainly on day one, I think the amount of pressure that we were put under to then be in a position where we got 360 or 370, whatever the number was we were reasonably happy in terms of the way we were able to just absorb that pressure, certainly throughout that second session.

“Obviously, Henry and Glenn being able to put on a massive partnership in conditions that were reasonably helpful for the bowlers, we were pretty happy. Certainly after the first innings and, obviously, came the second innings. Obviously, India played fantastically well. They were able to bat for a long time.”

“But then, I guess, heading into the third innings (of the game), again, under the pressure where I guess there’s only a couple of results at play and to be in the position today where a couple of guys put their hands up, even the work Rachin and Dev (Devon Conway) did last night, to be only two down at the end of the day was great,” he said.

“Again, a couple of really important partnerships today to keep extending. Obviously, it’s slightly different when you’re not necessarily worried about runs. It’s more about time. But I think the way those guys were able to apply themselves and stick to their plans for a long period of time and ultimately get the draw – that’s one that we’ve probably got away with,” he added.