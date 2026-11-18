India vs New Zealand 1st Test Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport on opening day in Wellington?

IND and NZ will begin their two-match Test series at Wellington's Basin Reserve on November 19. Check the latest five-day weather forecast, rain prediction, and pitch report.

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India vs New Zealand 1st Test Weather Forecast (Photo: X)

India and New Zealand are set to begin their two-match Test series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. While both teams will be looking to start the red-ball contest with a victory, the weather conditions could play an important role during the five-day match.

The latest weather forecast has Wellington in for mostly pleasant conditions throughout the Test, with temperatures staying in the 17 to 21 degree Celsius range. There is little chance of rain on most days, which will be a relief to cricket fans hoping to see uninterrupted action.

However, cloudy skies and strong winds could become important factors, particularly towards the final day of the match.

Wellington Weather Forecast For IND vs NZ 1st Test

The temperature on the opening day on Thursday, November 19, is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with 32 per cent cloud cover and a 4 per cent chance of rain.

It could be even better on Friday with temperatures expected to hit 19 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is predicted to drop to 18 per cent, while the possibility of rain remains at just 3 per cent.

Saturday, November 21, could see slightly more clouds, with a 49 per cent cloud cover and a 9 per cent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

Sunday is forecast to be the warmest day of the match, with temperatures reaching 21 degrees Celsius. The chances of rain are expected to remain low at 2 per cent.

The final day, Monday, November 23, could be different from the previous four days. Although the rain probability is listed at zero per cent, cloud cover is expected to rise sharply to 98 per cent. Strong north-northwesterly winds, reaching around 39 km/h, could also make conditions challenging for the players.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Basin Reserve Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve surface is generally known for offering a good contest between batters and bowlers. However, the fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance especially in the initial sessions when the conditions may offer them some movement and bounce.

According to the venue’s Test statistics, 30 matches have been won by teams bowling first, compared to 16 victories for teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the ground is 312, while the average fourth-innings score drops to 143.

Fast bowlers have claimed around 74.88 per cent of the wickets at the venue, compared to 22.22 per cent for spinners. While pacers could make the most of the early conditions, spinners may become more important as the surface wears down.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Match Details

The opening Test between India and New Zealand will begin on Thursday, November 19, at 3:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and is scheduled to continue until November 23.

With the weather expected to remain largely dry, both teams will hope to make the most of the five days. The green conditions, pace-friendly surface and Wellington winds could make the opening sessions particularly interesting.