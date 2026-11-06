India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd ODI Predicted Playing 11: Mohammed Siraj and Matt Henry IN, Auqib Nabi and Jacob Duffy OUT

Pacer Mohammed Siraj will be available for selection as Shubman Gill's Team India get ready to take on New Zealand in 2nd ODI match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

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Team India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of five-match series at Wellington on Saturday. (Image: AI)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd ODI: Team India will look to bolster their pace bowling attack with experienced fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj available for selection in the 2nd ODI match against New Zealand at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. Siraj, while he was in the first ODI squad as well, had been rested for the opening match of the five-match series after turning out for India ‘A’ in the second ‘Unofficial’ Test against New Zealand ‘A’ where he claimed four wickets.

Siraj has claimed 77 wickets in 51 ODI matches in his career at an average of 25.67. However, the Gujarat Titans pacer has played in only 4 ODI matches this year and claimed 4 wickets but captain Shubman Gill will be hoping to get him match-fit for the two-match Test series against New Zealand later this month.

The 32-year-old is expected to come into the side in place of Auqib Nabi, who was the one weak link in Indian bowling attack in the first ODI match. The Jammu and Kashmir was the only wicket-less pace bowler in the first ODI for India, going for 33 runs in his six overs. Nabi is yet to take a single wicket in his two ODI matches for India.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand could also make a change in their playing 11. New Zealand Cricket declared that pacer Matt Henry had been declared fit and available for the second ODI match.

Henry was involved in a collision with batter Devon Conway ahead of the first ODI match in Auckland. The collision resulted in Conway getting a concussion before the first game which has now ruled him out of the five-match ODI series. NZC have replaced him with Nick Kelly for the remaining matches.

If Henry does come into the side, it could be at the expense of Jacob Duffy, who had proved to be expensive in the first ODI. The 34-year-old pacer has claimed 172 wickets in 95 ODI matches at an average of 24.98.

Among the Indian batters, former captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a bigger score after being dismissed for a duck at Auckland. Indian captain Shubman Gill also failed to carry on after a fine start in the rain-hit contest at Eden Park.

According to CricViz, since 2022, the Indian ODI captain has scored 3,701 runs – the most by any batter in this period, at an average of 66.1 and a strike rate of 103. In addition to this, since 2024, Gill has been dismissed inside the first 10 overs only eight times in 26 innings, accumulating 519 runs at an impressive average of 64.87.

as #TeamIndia Captain with victory on his mind @ShubmanGill has magical memories in New Zealand and is eager to make more ✨ WATCH – By @RajalArora | #NZvIND https://t.co/YZAd3ncwhM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2026

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry, Blair Tickner