India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I Predicted Playing 11: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IN, Ishan Kishan OUT, will Indians gamble with Varun Chakravarthy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to return to playing 11 in place of injured Ishan Kishan in the 2nd T20I match vs New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to play in 2nd T20I match vs New Zealand on Saturday. (Image: AI)

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been patiently waiting on the bench for majority of the last couple of month, waiting for the chance to make it to the Playing 11 in T20I cricket. The 15-year-old will get that much-awaited opportunity – and once again away from home – as he looks set to replace world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan for the 2nd T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Kishan is India’s leading run-getter in T20I cricket in this year with 1158 runs in 35 matches which has propelled him to the top of the ICC T20I rankings. But the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter is set to miss the second game of the five-match series due to an abductor strain suffered in the first T20I match on Thursday, where he was dismissed for just 1.

With Kishan ruled out of the second contest, Sooryavanshi seems to be the obvious replacement and should come out to open the innings on Saturday. With Sooryavanshi back in the playing 11 after the Asian Games 2026, Samson – who had scored 67 in the first game – will slide down to the No. 3 position.

“He is really young, but the way everyone in the team management takes care of him – I keep an eye neutrally – and everyone likes him, social media likes him, team also likes him. But you can’t make changes to the XI because people like him,” India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“He is very talented and I believe he has a bright, bright future ahead. So once he gets his opportunities and settles down, he will learn a lot of things,” Kotak added.

Sooryavanshi is yet to play in a single international match back home in India but he has already turned out in 8 T20I games in 2026 and has a strike-rate of over 186. All his international appearances have come in England, Zimbabwe and Japan.

“I felt that at the start, there was a lot of hype that ‘he has to play’. I genuinely felt that wasn’t good for the player also. Just a 15-16-year-old boy, and everyone saying ‘he should play’ and ‘he isn’t being picked’ and so on. He is too young. It’s something I can’t control but it’s sad. And it’s sad for the other openers also, who are performing but people are saying ‘why is he playing’,” Kotak said about Sooryavanshi.

The Rajasthan Royals batter coming in for Kishan is expected to be the only change in either side. But Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer will consider blooding in ‘mystery spinner’ Varun Chakravarthy for either Arshdeep Singh or Mayank Yadav, considering the way New Zealand slow bowlers had performed in the second innings of the first match.

Meanwhile, the home team are also unlikely to make any changes although their skipper Mitchell Santner had taken a hard blow to his head while attempting a catch. But Santner came back to the field and completed his quota of over in the first T20I which his side lost by four wickets.

Could the young sensation get his chance? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak speaks about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India assess their options amid Ishan Kishan’s injury. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I, TOMORROW 11:30 AM onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 23, 2026

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson