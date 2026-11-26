India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test Predicted Playing 11: Gurnoor Brar, Matt Fisher In, Anshul Kamboj OUT, no place for Mohd Siraj

Team India could hand a Test debut to pacer Gurnoor Brar in the second game against New Zealand with Mohammed Siraj warming the bench at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-2026-2nd-test-match-27-nov-1-dec-predicted-playing-11-teams-ind-vs-nz-squad-key-players-list-picked-captains-shubman-gill-tom-latham-mohammed-siraj-8548126/ Copy

Mohammed Siraj bowls in the nets at Christchurch on Thursday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 2nd Test: Team India will be gunning for a win in the 2nd Test and with it the series when they take on New Zealand in the second game of the two-match series starting at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Friday. The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw at the Basin Reserve in Wellington earlier this week.

One of the biggest talking points in the 1st Test was the absence of pacer Mohammed Siraj from India’s playing 11 as Shubman Gill chose to pick Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj alongside Jasprit Bumrah. It is pertinent to note that India have not won a Test match outside Asia in the last 7 years without Siraj in the playing 11.

It now seems unlikely that Siraj will get a chance to return to the Indian playing 11 at Christchurch as well with Gujarat Titans pacer Gurnoor Brar set to make his Test debut in the second Test. Brar was the ‘Player of the Series’ and leading wicket-taker in India’s 3-1 series win in the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this month.

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel dropped a major hint why Brar could be ideal addition to the side after looking at conditions at Hagley Oval. “There is a lot of excitement about him since he has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce. I think he is a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here. We will see how it goes,” Morkel said about Gurnoor Brar in the pre-match press conference at Christchurch on Thursday.

“Gurnoor has been knocking on the door. He’s doing all the right things. But again, the selection as a player is something that he can’t control. He needs to just make sure he’s ready when he gets the opportunity. A lot of times, when we’re close to that opportunity, as a bowler, you can get distracted. When he gets his opportunity, and you never know, my job is to make sure he’s 100 percent ready,” Morkel added.

If Brar does come into the side, it could be at the expense of Anshul Kamboj, who didn’t do much wrong in his second Test appearance at Wellington. It also means that Siraj will be warming the bench.

India could also consider making a second change if they opt to bring back experience all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the must-win clash at Christchurch at the expense of Washigton Sundar. However, the GT all-rounder has major hold over New Zealand in the recent Tests against them. Washington Sundar has dismissed Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell three times each in Tests so far.

Tom Latham’s New Zealand could also consider making a change in their playing 11 from Wellington. Matt Fisher has been added to the squad at the expense of injured Blair Tickner. Fisher, who was impressive in the ODI series against India, could come into the side in place of Jacob Duffy, who conceded over 200 runs in the first Test against India.

Match day minus 1 at the Hagley Oval #NZvIND https://t.co/yjIlXupAPu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026

India vs New Zealand 2026 2nd Test match Predicted Playing 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj/Mohammed Siraj/Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy/Matt Fisher