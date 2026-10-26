India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Predicted 11 Teams: Ishan Kishan, Matt Henry OUT, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kyle Jamieson IN

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will retain his spot as Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the 3rd T20I match vs New Zealand at Wellington on Tuesday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (from left), Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan. (Image: AI)

IND vs NZ 2026 3rd T20: For a second game in a row, Team India will miss the services of world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan as they get ready to take on New Zealand in the third T20I match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. Kishan had to miss the second T20I match at Christchurch on Saturday as well as he is suffering from right abductor strain which he picked up in the first game last week.

But Ishan Kishan’s loss is set to be Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s gain. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener looks set to retain his position in the playing 11 for the third T20I match as captain Shreyas Iyer will be bidding to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

“Ishan is doing well. He will be training today. For tomorrow, I think he is not available for selection, just as a precaution,” Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel said at the pre-match press conference in Wellington on Monday.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra is already part of the squad but is unlikely to feature in the playing 11. The Indian team may once again rotate the pace bowlers and it will be interesting to see if Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be rested after a couple of below par performances in the first two matches.

Bhuvneshwar, returning to Team India after nearly 4 years, has conceded 99 runs in 8 overs in the first couple of matches while picking up only 1 wicket. One of the options could be bringing back Mayank Yadav apart from retaining Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh as the other two pacers.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will miss the services of pacer Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Henry has been ruled out with injury and will stay back in Christchurch from where he will proceed to Auckland for the first ODI match next month.

Ferguson will also be unavailable for selection for the third ODI and will rejoin the squad before the last two games later this week. Kyle Jamieson, who is only available for third T20I now before leaving the squad to play in the Ford Trophy, could come into the playing 11 apart from either Adam Milne or Blair Tickner.

“ !” While the world debated whether India was undergoing a ‘rebuilding phase’, Ajinkya Rahane shared his thoughts on the Match Preview show! ️ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 3rd T20I TOMORROW , 11:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 26, 2026

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Bevon Jacobs/Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy