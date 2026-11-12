IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI Predicted Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad to open with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan IN

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma with Ishan Kishan also coming in for the fourth ODI match vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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Shreyas Iyer (from left), Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Image: AI)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: Plenty of changes are expected in both the sides as Shreyas Iyer makes his debut as Team India’s ODI skipper in the 4th game of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. With regular ODI captain and opener Shubman Gill leaving the squad for the last two ODI matches to prepare for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, T20I captain Iyer has been handed over the reigns of the team.

Gill’s departure means former India captain Rohit Sharma will have a new opening partner at the Bay Oval on Friday. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will be returning to the ODI line-up for first time since last month’s third ODI match against West Indies at Mullanpur, is expected to open the innings in place of Gill.

Gaikwad has only open the batting for India on 4 occasions back in 2023 and scored 88 runs with a best of 71. Overall in his ODI career, Gaikwad has scored 329 runs in 12 matches at an average of 36.55 with 1 hundred and 2 fifties.

With Gaikwad elevated to the top, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Jharkhand wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan will be batting in the middle-order by replacing KL Rahul in the line-up. Rahul will also be missing the last two ODI matches as he prepares for Test series against New Zealand. Kishan has not appeared in any ODI matches for Team India since the third ODI against England at Lord’s in July this year.

Apart from the batting changes, pacer Anshul Kamboj will also be unavailable which means Mohammed Siraj can finally return back to the playing 11 as well. There is speculation that Indian team management may rest Gurnoor Brar, the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series with 7 scalps in 2 matches, to preserve him for Test series as well.

If Brar is rested the Kuldeep Yadav could finally make an appearance in New Zealand as the specialist spinner.

Hosts New Zealand are also expected to make a few changes to the line-up as they look to keep the ODI series alive. India are leading the series 2-0 and a win at Mount Maunganui will give them a 3-0 lead in the series with one match remaining.

Hard-hitting T20I opener Finn Allen will be available for the last two ODI games and is expected to partner with Tim Seifert as the first-choice opening batter. Mitch Hay, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly and Brett Randell are other additions to the Black Caps squad apart from Allen as wicketkeeper Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith and Henry Nicholls will leave the side. Pacer Blair Tickner will continue to be unavailable after suffering from concussion in the second ODI match last week.

A new leader at the helm, with the series in sight! Shreyas Iyer steps in to lead India for the final two ODIs against New Zealand, with a 2-0 series lead to build on! ⚡ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI on 13th Nov, 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 11, 2026

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mitch Hay, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher/Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy