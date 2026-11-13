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India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI Match Live: Tim Seifert brings up his half-century off 39 balls

Here are the live updates from the fourth ODI match between India and New Zealand, playing at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Friday.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: November 13, 2026, 7:37 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live

India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI Live: The fans are excited about the fourth clash of the ODI series between India and New Zealand, which will be played at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Friday. Team India is being handled by the new skipper Shreyas Iyer in this clash.

Shreyas Iyer brings his luck for the Indian team in this fourth ODI clash by winning the toss for the team, which he also did in the T20I series. Well, India’s full-time ODI captain Shubman Gill has completed his role by helping his side seal the series.

Read more: IND vs NZ: New Zealand thrash India 5-0 in Auckland friendly, Blue Tigers suffer humiliating defeat

Before this tour, it was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that Shubman Gill would handle the side for three ODIs as he will leave for Test series preparation against New Zealand.

Currently, the Indian team is leading this series by 2-0 as the last match was called-off due to rain. The Blackcaps are still waiting for their maiden victory in this series. It will be interesting. Will they be able to defeat the visitors or will the Indian team continue their dominance throughout the series?

India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher

IND vs NZ, 4TH ODI LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES-

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 13, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI Match Live: New Zealand’s openers Will Young and Tim Seifert, provide an average start to their team as both batters help score 28 runs in 4 overs. Tim Seifert scores 18 runs off 14 balls, while Will Young scores 9 runs off 11 balls.

  • Nov 13, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th ODI Match Live: Hello everyone, and welcome to the coverage of the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. Today, the Indian team is being led by Shreyas Iyer, as Shubman Gill is prioritising his preparations for the Test series. Iyer brings his luck to Team India by winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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