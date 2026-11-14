IND vs NZ 2026 5th ODI Predicted Playing 11: Mohammed Siraj set to replace Gurnoor Brar in series finale

India could make changes to their playing XI for the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Mohammed Siraj is expected to replace Gurnoor Brar. Check the predicted playing XIs of both teams ahead of the series finale.

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IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Gurnoor Brar out, Mohammed Siraj set to return (Photo: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 5th ODI: India are expected to make changes to their playing XI for the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. Mohammed Siraj could finally get an opportunity in the series as Gurnoor Brar has left the squad to join India’s Test team.

The visitors will be keen to bounce back after suffering a heavy 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI. India were bowled out for just 89 while chasing New Zealand’s target of 334, putting pressure on the team to deliver a much better performance in the series finale.

With India leading the five-match series 2-1, Shreyas Iyer’s side will be eager to finish the tour with a victory. The team management is likely to make changes in the bowling department, while some players could get an opportunity to strengthen their case ahead of the upcoming Test series.

Mohammed Siraj Likely To Replace Gurnoor Brar

Gurnoor Brar will not be available for the final ODI as he has joined India’s Test squad. His absence could open the door for Mohammed Siraj, who has not played a single match in the ongoing ODI series.

The experienced pacer is expected to be back in the playing XI and to help support Arshdeep Singh and Auqib Nabi. Siraj’s new-ball experience could be vital, especially after India’s bowling unit had a hard time containing New Zealand in the last match.

There is also a question mark over Kuldeep Yadav’s place. The left-arm wrist-spinner had a difficult outing in the fourth ODI, and the team management could consider Yash Thakur as another bowling option. However, Kuldeep has been included in the predicted XI and could get another opportunity.

Matt Henry Ruled Out, Blair Tickner Likely To Return

New Zealand will also make a change to their bowling attack. Matt Henry, who played a major role in the fourth ODI with figures of 6/27, has been released from the squad to join the Test team.

Blair Tickner is expected to replace him after spending time away from cricket under concussion protocols. His return will give the hosts another experienced pace option for the series decider.

IND vs NZ 5th ODI Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Will Young, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.