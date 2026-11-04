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India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Arshdeep Singh strikes twice in powerplay; Seifert and Mitchell at crease for Blackcaps

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: The series opener takes place today at the Eden Park in Auckland. Stay tuned with us for all the match related updates and more

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: November 4, 2026 8:42 AM IST
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Arshdeep Singh strikes twice in powerplay; Seifert and Mitchell at crease for Blackcaps

After a scintillating end to the five-match T20I series, which remained in favour of the visitors by 3-2, India and New Zealand gear for another five matches in what is going to be a crucial ODI series. Both the teams will be treating this series as a preparatory one for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The series will also mark the returns of two of India’s most successful cricketers and former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who will be playing their final few games of cricket on New Zealand soil. The duo are chasing the elusive world cup title and their form is going to be very crucial if India is to win their third title next year.

Read more: Watch: Not Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli, Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner says he hates facing Arshdeep Singh

India have picked a mix of experienced players and fresh options for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on November 4. Shubman Gill will lead the team in the first three matches, while Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain for the final two ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will provide experience at the top of the batting order. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeeping options for the opening three matches, while Kumar Kushagra has received a place for the final two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy add depth to the batting, although Reddy will be available only for the first ODI.

Iyer will serve as Gill’s deputy in the opening three matches before leading the side in the last two. Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain for those matches. Tilak Varma also returns to the ODI setup for the final leg of the series.

The pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, with Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi providing additional options. Nabi was initially selected for the final two ODIs but was later added to the squad for the first three matches as well. Prasidh Krishna was ruled out after failing to get fitness clearance following a hamstring injury.

Kuldeep Yadav will lead India’s spin attack alongside Axar Patel. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODI series as the team looks to manage his workload ahead of the Tests.

The opening ODI takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Get the live scores and updates here

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 4, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Story of the powerplay | NZ 55/2 (12)


    It was quite an interesting powerplay as the first 10 overs produced a lot of interesting moments. Starting off with Arshdeep Singh’s brace of wickets in the form of Will Young and Henry Nicholls.

    Then Naman Dhir dropped a very easy catch of Tim Seifert before a couple of run out chances were missed.

  • Nov 4, 2026 8:36 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Who were the Kiwi casualties? | NZ 46/2 (10)


    Following Will Young’s departure for 9 off 11, number three batter Henry Nicholls got out for 9 off 11 with Arshdeep Singh taking both the wickets.
  • Nov 4, 2026 8:34 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: First wicket falls | NZ 46/2 (10)


    10 overs are gone and it will be fair to say that India have been a better side, conceding less than even 5 runs per over.
  • Nov 4, 2026 8:06 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: First wicket falls | NZ 22/1 (4)


    Will Young tries to pull a short-of-length delivery from Arshdeep Singh but gets a top edge. The ball goes high towards square leg, where Shreyas Iyer moves across from mid-wicket and takes a comfortable catch. Arshdeep provides India with an important breakthrough.

  • Nov 4, 2026 8:02 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Tim Seifert dropped | NZ 22/0 (4)


    Tim Seifert looks to play an aggressive shot across the line but gets a thick bottom edge. The ball goes straight towards Naman Dhir at mid-wicket, but the fielder fails to hold on to a straightforward catch despite getting into a good position. A missed opportunity for India.

  • Nov 4, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: NZ 10/0 (2)


    Auqib Nabi’s second over went for just five runs and it has been a decent first two overs from India’s perspective. There’s a bit of movement off the pitch and the bowlers are taking full advantage of it.


  • Nov 4, 2026 7:46 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Action underway


    The national anthems are done and off we go for the series opening first ODI at the Eden Park. Will Young and Tim Seifert are on the crease to start the New Zealand inning and it’s Arshdeep Singh with the new ball for India. The left-arm pacer concedes four off the first over.

  • Nov 4, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Playing XIs


    Indian XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh.

    New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

  • Nov 4, 2026 7:24 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Shubman Gill opts to bowl


    News from the centre is that Indian captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first in Auckland. Playing XIs coming your way shortly.

  • Nov 4, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Head-to-head stats

    The Indians have been victorious in 63, while the Kiwis have won 52 ODIs in all one-day matches played between the two nations. Only one game has ended in a tie and seven with no result.


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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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