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India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: Arshdeep Singh strikes twice in powerplay; Seifert and Mitchell at crease for Blackcaps

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI live score: The series opener takes place today at the Eden Park in Auckland. Stay tuned with us for all the match related updates and more

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After a scintillating end to the five-match T20I series, which remained in favour of the visitors by 3-2, India and New Zealand gear for another five matches in what is going to be a crucial ODI series. Both the teams will be treating this series as a preparatory one for next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The series will also mark the returns of two of India’s most successful cricketers and former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who will be playing their final few games of cricket on New Zealand soil. The duo are chasing the elusive world cup title and their form is going to be very crucial if India is to win their third title next year.

India have picked a mix of experienced players and fresh options for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on November 4. Shubman Gill will lead the team in the first three matches, while Shreyas Iyer will take over as captain for the final two ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will provide experience at the top of the batting order. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the wicketkeeping options for the opening three matches, while Kumar Kushagra has received a place for the final two games. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy add depth to the batting, although Reddy will be available only for the first ODI.

Iyer will serve as Gill’s deputy in the opening three matches before leading the side in the last two. Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain for those matches. Tilak Varma also returns to the ODI setup for the final leg of the series.

The pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, with Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi providing additional options. Nabi was initially selected for the final two ODIs but was later added to the squad for the first three matches as well. Prasidh Krishna was ruled out after failing to get fitness clearance following a hamstring injury.

Kuldeep Yadav will lead India’s spin attack alongside Axar Patel. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the ODI series as the team looks to manage his workload ahead of the Tests.

The opening ODI takes place at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Get the live scores and updates here