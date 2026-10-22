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India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Seifert and Allen setting the tone as Kiwis bat first

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score and Updates: Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav will replace Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav in playing 11.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 22, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on New Zealand in 1st T20 at Christchurch on Thursday. (Image: AI)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20I match Live Score: Team India captain Shreyas Iyer called correctly at the toss on Thursday and elected to bowl first in the first T20I of five-match series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. “Obviously a quick turnaround, want to have fair idea about how the wicket will play, how much the bounce it’s going to offer, and based on that we took this decision,” Iyer said at the toss.

Shreyas Iyer’s side have endured a packed schedule before landing in New Zealand after a sharing a T20I series with West Indies 2-2 at home.

Read more: IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20 Christchurch Weather Updates: Will dew be major concern for Shreyas Iyer's side at Hagley Oval

Mitchell Santner’s side will look to catch the Indians unaware in pace-friendly early summer conditions in New Zealand for the T20I series. Indians suffered in similar conditions in Ireland and England earlier this year losing T20I series with 2-0 and 4-0 margin to them respectively.

The visitors will bank on the experience of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who last bowled in an international match in Napier back in 2022. Bhuvneshwar will be expected to share the new ball with Arshdeep Singh and Shreyas Iyer’s side can also call up Varun Chakravarthy, who has been deemed fit to play in the series.

But the Indian batters will need to back up the bowling attack in face of New Zealand pacers like Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith. Indians, though, will be buoyed by the fact that they hold a 19-11 win-loss record in T20I matches against New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 22, 2026 12:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Terrific first over from Bhuvneshwar

    Was Bhuvneshwar Kumar really out of the Indian team for so many years? It doesn’t seem as if he really was. The seasoned customer has conceded just four runs off his first six balls on national team return. He bowled a couple of really well in and out swinging deliveries. Let’s hope he can scalp a couple of wickets today.

  • Oct 22, 2026 12:34 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Here we go
    The all-format India vs New Zealand is underway with the first T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. No Jasprit Bumrah in the side and that means Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been given the onus to bowl the first over.
  • Oct 22, 2026 12:31 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Time for national anthems
    It’s time for the national anthems before all the action begins at this majestic venue. The weather looks amazing and so does the atmosphere. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen are ready to take on the Indian bowling attack which has welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the side.
  • Oct 22, 2026 12:16 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Here are India and New Zealand’s Playing 11 for first game…
    India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh
    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson
  • Oct 22, 2026 12:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score and Updates: Team India have made a couple of changes with Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing Shivam Dube while Mayank Yadav is coming in for Prince Yadav. It mean Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be missing out.

  • Oct 22, 2026 12:03 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and has elected to bowl first. Iyer says he is taking the decision due to the quick turnaround from series against West Indies and wants to get an idea of the conditions at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

  • Oct 22, 2026 11:48 AM IST

    IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score and Updates: Team India batter Ishan Kishan needs only seven more runs to surpass former captain Suryakumar Yadav (1164 runs in 2022) for most runs by an Indian in a calendar year in T20Is. Can Kishan achieve this feat in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

  • Oct 22, 2026 11:22 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I Match Live Score: Team India have played the most T20I matches since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year – 21 – which is 10 more than the next best side. These 21 T20I matches have been played across seven series so far as they begin another five-match T20I series against New Zealand on Thursday.

  • Oct 22, 2026 11:20 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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