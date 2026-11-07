  • India News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Visitors hope to extend lead in Wellington today; Toss delayed due to rain
LIVE

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Visitors hope to extend lead in Wellington today; Toss delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: After claiming an easy win in the series opener, Shubman Gill and co will look to extend their lead with a win today in Wellington

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: November 7, 2026 8:03 AM IST
India vs New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Visitors hope to extend lead in Wellington today. (Photo: Representative image)

Shubman Gill’s India will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington today. The men in blue head into the contest after a five-wicket win in the series opener.

Virat Kohli was the standout performer with the bat in Auckland. The senior batter scored 74 off 51 balls, including 13 fours and a six, to help India chase down the revised target. He also shared a 113-run partnership with Gill, who contributed 37 runs. Kohli’s innings came just before his 38th birthday and once again showed his value in a run chase.

Read more: Shubman Gill reveals why NZ ODI series is crucial for India's 2027 World Cup plans

India’s bowlers also played an important role in the opening match. The pace attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs, with Arshdeep Singh picking up four wickets.

Gurnoor Brar claimed three scalps, while Anshul Kamboj returned figures of 2/22 and was named Player of the Match. The Indian fielders also made important contributions, with Rohit Sharma producing a sharp run-out and Kohli taking a diving catch.

New Zealand will be keen to respond after their batting line-up struggled in Auckland. Mitchell Santner’s side will need more from its top order, particularly against India’s pace attack. The hosts have also suffered a setback, with Devon Conway ruled out of the remaining ODIs after sustaining a concussion. Nick Kelly has been called up as his replacement.

The Wellington conditions could offer some assistance to the fast bowlers, making the opening overs important for both teams. New Zealand will hope to use home conditions to level the series, while India will look to build on their winning start.

Get the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live updates here:

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 7, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Toss at 8:30 now


    There is another update, the toss has been scheduled at 8:30 AM now.


  • Nov 7, 2026 7:51 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Good news folks


    There is finally some good news as the rain has stopped and toss will now take place at 8:00AM (IST).


  • Nov 7, 2026 7:43 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Rain update


    The rain has slowed down a bit but not enough to get the game started. There will be an inspection at around 7:45 by the umpires.


  • Nov 7, 2026 7:30 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: What happened in the 1st ODI?


    India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in a rain-affected first ODI in Auckland to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India bowled out the hosts for 185, with Arshdeep Singh taking four wickets and Gurnoor Brar claiming three. Chasing a revised target of 143 under the DLS method, Virat Kohli top-scored with 74 off 51 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed 37. India reached the target in 22.4 overs.


  • Nov 7, 2026 7:22 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Toss delay

    Much like it happened in the 1st ODI, the continuous downpour has once again led to a delay in toss. The sun had showed up a while ago but as of now, it has disappeared, however, the rain seems like a shower and seems as if it will stop soon.

  • Nov 7, 2026 7:20 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Welcome

    Good morning to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI from the Hnry Stadium in Wellington. Follow along for all the real-time updates, toss update, playing XIs, live scores and more.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.