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India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Visitors hope to extend lead in Wellington today; Toss delayed due to rain

India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: After claiming an easy win in the series opener, Shubman Gill and co will look to extend their lead with a win today in Wellington

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India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI live score: Visitors hope to extend lead in Wellington today. (Photo: Representative image)

Shubman Gill’s India will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington today. The men in blue head into the contest after a five-wicket win in the series opener.

Virat Kohli was the standout performer with the bat in Auckland. The senior batter scored 74 off 51 balls, including 13 fours and a six, to help India chase down the revised target. He also shared a 113-run partnership with Gill, who contributed 37 runs. Kohli’s innings came just before his 38th birthday and once again showed his value in a run chase.

India’s bowlers also played an important role in the opening match. The pace attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs, with Arshdeep Singh picking up four wickets.

Gurnoor Brar claimed three scalps, while Anshul Kamboj returned figures of 2/22 and was named Player of the Match. The Indian fielders also made important contributions, with Rohit Sharma producing a sharp run-out and Kohli taking a diving catch.

New Zealand will be keen to respond after their batting line-up struggled in Auckland. Mitchell Santner’s side will need more from its top order, particularly against India’s pace attack. The hosts have also suffered a setback, with Devon Conway ruled out of the remaining ODIs after sustaining a concussion. Nick Kelly has been called up as his replacement.

The Wellington conditions could offer some assistance to the fast bowlers, making the opening overs important for both teams. New Zealand will hope to use home conditions to level the series, while India will look to build on their winning start.

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