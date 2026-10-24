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India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in Indian playing XI

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: The stage is set at the majestic Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which saw more than 400 runs scored in the series opener earlier this week. Get the live score and updates from the 2nd T20I right here

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Updated: October 24, 2026 12:25 PM IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Shreyas Iyer and co aim to gain 2-0 lead at Christchurch
File photo of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: X)

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I live score: Good morning to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the second of a five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand here at the majestic Hagley Oval in Christchurch which had also hosted the series opener on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer and co came out victorious in the first T20I which was an absolute run fest. A total of 455 runs were scored across both innings after the tourists had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Read more: IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Will rain play spoilsport? Here's Christchurch's weather forecast

Batting first, New Zealand posted 225/4 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the innings with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries. Bevon Jacobs also made a quick 31 off 16 balls. India’s bowlers struggled to contain the scoring, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding 49 runs without taking a wicket.

India made a flying start to the chase as Sanju Samson scored 67 off 33 balls and Abhishek Sharma added 29 off just 12 deliveries. Their opening partnership helped India reach 94 in the powerplay.

New Zealand fought back with quick wickets, but captain Shreyas Iyer scored 42 off 28 balls to keep India in the contest. Naman Dhir then finished the job with an unbeaten 42 off just 15 deliveries as India reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs. Samson was named player of the match for his exceptional knock that helped the men in blue gain a 1-0 lead.

Today, the Kiwis will be hoping to turn things around and put special focus on their bowling which looked absolutely terrible in the series opener. The weather is also expected to be favourable for a full game of cricket and the match starts from 12:30PM (IST) onwards.

Stay tuned with us for all the updates – from toss to the playing XIs and more.

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 24, 2026 12:25 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Moments away from the start


    We are just moments away from the start of the second T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It should be a cracking contest.

  • Oct 24, 2026 12:09 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Kiwis playing XI


    Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy and Lockie Ferguson.

  • Oct 24, 2026 12:08 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in Indian playing XI


    The big news coming up right now is that teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in the Indian playing XI for the second T20I at Christchurch. He will replace Ishan Kishan.


    India XI: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

  • Oct 24, 2026 12:04 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Toss update


    Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first once again at Christchurch. Playing XIs coming up shortly.

  • Oct 24, 2026 12:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Kumar Kushagra called up as Kishan’s replacement


    Following Ishan Kishan’s injury, the men’s selection committee called up Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra as a cover for Kishan. It remains to be seen if Kushagra plays any part in the series but it’s certain that if India are able to clinch the series, then he might earn his debut cap.

  • Oct 24, 2026 11:58 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: No Ishan Kishan today

    World number 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan will not play any part in the five-match T20I series anymore after sustaining a right abductor injury in the series opener on Thursday. Here’s the full report.


  • Oct 24, 2026 11:45 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: What happened in the series opener?

    The opening T20I was an absolute carnage. A total of 455 runs were scored across innings with India making light work of their mammoth chase of 226 at Christchurch. The Kiwis had posted the target on the back of Glenn Phillips’ 82, Finn Allen’s 45 and Bevon Jacobs’ quickfire 31. In response, The Indians chased down the total within 19.4 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s 67 off 33 and rapid 42 scores from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir.

  • Oct 24, 2026 11:32 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Welcome

    Good morning and greetings to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match at the majestic Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Follow along and stay tuned with us for all the live scores, updates, toss update and more.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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