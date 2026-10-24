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India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in Indian playing XI

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I match live score: The stage is set at the majestic Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which saw more than 400 runs scored in the series opener earlier this week. Get the live score and updates from the 2nd T20I right here

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File photo of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: X)

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I live score: Good morning to everyone joining us for the live coverage of the second of a five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand here at the majestic Hagley Oval in Christchurch which had also hosted the series opener on Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer and co came out victorious in the first T20I which was an absolute run fest. A total of 455 runs were scored across both innings after the tourists had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 225/4 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the innings with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries. Bevon Jacobs also made a quick 31 off 16 balls. India’s bowlers struggled to contain the scoring, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceding 49 runs without taking a wicket. India made a flying start to the chase as Sanju Samson scored 67 off 33 balls and Abhishek Sharma added 29 off just 12 deliveries. Their opening partnership helped India reach 94 in the powerplay. New Zealand fought back with quick wickets, but captain Shreyas Iyer scored 42 off 28 balls to keep India in the contest. Naman Dhir then finished the job with an unbeaten 42 off just 15 deliveries as India reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs. Samson was named player of the match for his exceptional knock that helped the men in blue gain a 1-0 lead.

Today, the Kiwis will be hoping to turn things around and put special focus on their bowling which looked absolutely terrible in the series opener. The weather is also expected to be favourable for a full game of cricket and the match starts from 12:30PM (IST) onwards.

Stay tuned with us for all the updates – from toss to the playing XIs and more.