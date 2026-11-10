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India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Thunderstorm issued at Hamilton as rain delays toss

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: After enduring back-to-back defeats, the Blackcaps will be in search of a win in the crucial third match today

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: November 10, 2026 8:18 AM IST
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Thunderstorm issued at Hamilton as rain delays toss
India vs New Zealand live. (Photo: AI Generated)

India will look to seal the five-match ODI series as they take on New Zealand in the third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton today. The visitors have taken a 2-0 lead and need just one more victory to secure the series with two matches still to play.

India have made a strong start to the tour, with their bowling attack doing most of the damage in the first two matches. However, both games have been affected by rain and decided through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, leaving little room for a complete contest between the sides.

Read more: IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI Weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in the Hamilton clash?

The visitors will be keen to put together a better batting performance in Hamilton. While Virat Kohli scored 74 in the opening ODI to guide India towards victory, the batting unit struggled in Wellington, slipping to 113/7 before rain brought the contest to an early end. KL Rahul’s unbeaten contribution proved important in helping India stay ahead of the DLS par score.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be expected to provide a better start, while Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will have the responsibility of holding the middle order together. India will also look towards their bowling attack, which has troubled the New Zealand batters with pace and movement.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are under pressure to keep the series alive. Mitchell Santner’s side have struggled to deal with India’s seamers, particularly during the opening overs. The hosts will need their experienced batters, including Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham and Will Young, to step up.

The Black Caps have also made changes to their squad ahead of the third ODI, with Kristian Clarke added as cover for Blair Tickner. Matt Henry remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from injury.

Seddon Park could offer another opportunity for the fast bowlers, especially if conditions remain overcast. Rain is also expected to be a concern, raising the possibility of another interrupted and truncated match.

India will enter the contest as favourites, but New Zealand will be desperate to produce a stronger performance in front of their home crowd and avoid falling further behind in the series.

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 10, 2026 8:18 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Rain update

    The umpires are on the field for inspection, let’s see what comes out. Stay tuned.

  • Nov 10, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Rain update

    Umpires will be out to check the ground conditions at around 8:15AM and only then things will proceed.

  • Nov 10, 2026 7:44 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Rain update

    The ground staff have begun to take the covers off the pitch but we are unsure as to how much time it will take for the rain to stop.

  • Nov 10, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Rain delay

    For the third time in a row, rain has interrupted the start of the match and as seen in the previous venue, downpour has become an issue at Hamilton where there is actually a severe thunderstorm alert.

  • Nov 10, 2026 7:26 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Welcome

    Good morning to each and everyone joining us for the live coverage of the third ODI between India and New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Stay tuned for all the updates, scores and more.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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