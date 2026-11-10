LIVE

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: Thunderstorm issued at Hamilton as rain delays toss

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI live score: After enduring back-to-back defeats, the Blackcaps will be in search of a win in the crucial third match today

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-2026-live-score-3rd-odi-match-10-nov-ind-vs-nz-squad-players-list-shubman-gill-mitchell-santner-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-seddon-park-hamilton-8543537/ Copy

India vs New Zealand live. (Photo: AI Generated)

India will look to seal the five-match ODI series as they take on New Zealand in the third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton today. The visitors have taken a 2-0 lead and need just one more victory to secure the series with two matches still to play.

India have made a strong start to the tour, with their bowling attack doing most of the damage in the first two matches. However, both games have been affected by rain and decided through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, leaving little room for a complete contest between the sides.

The visitors will be keen to put together a better batting performance in Hamilton. While Virat Kohli scored 74 in the opening ODI to guide India towards victory, the batting unit struggled in Wellington, slipping to 113/7 before rain brought the contest to an early end. KL Rahul’s unbeaten contribution proved important in helping India stay ahead of the DLS par score.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be expected to provide a better start, while Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will have the responsibility of holding the middle order together. India will also look towards their bowling attack, which has troubled the New Zealand batters with pace and movement.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are under pressure to keep the series alive. Mitchell Santner’s side have struggled to deal with India’s seamers, particularly during the opening overs. The hosts will need their experienced batters, including Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham and Will Young, to step up.

The Black Caps have also made changes to their squad ahead of the third ODI, with Kristian Clarke added as cover for Blair Tickner. Matt Henry remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from injury.

Seddon Park could offer another opportunity for the fast bowlers, especially if conditions remain overcast. Rain is also expected to be a concern, raising the possibility of another interrupted and truncated match.

India will enter the contest as favourites, but New Zealand will be desperate to produce a stronger performance in front of their home crowd and avoid falling further behind in the series.