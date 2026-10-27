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India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side set sights on series win

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score and Updates: Indians are leading the five-match series 2-0 heading into the third game against the Black Caps at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 27, 2026 11:56 AM IST
Team India
Team India will take on New Zealand in 3rd T20 match at Wellington on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Scores: The fate of India and New Zealand in the five-match T20I series will be on the line as they get ready to face off in the third T20I match at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. T20 World Cup 2026 winners India are already 2-0 in the series with back-to-back wins in Chirstchurch last week.

Mitchel Santner’s side must win on Tuesday night to remain alive in the series and prevent Shreyas Iyer’s team from taking an unassailable 3-0 lead with only two game to come. The visitors have won both the match by a four-wicket margin, chasing down big totals set by the hosts in Christchurch.

Read more: Bowling coach Morne Morkel gives interesting advice to Indian players to tackle strong wind ahead of 1st Test in Wellington

Indians will once again miss the services of world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan, who has been ruled out of second successive match due to a right abductor strain. It means it will be another opportunity for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who managed to score only 4 in the second game on Saturday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will miss the services pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for the game on Tuesday and could bring in Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson as their replacement.

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Bevon Jacobs/Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score and Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 27, 2026 12:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score: Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss again and elected to bowl first for the third game in a row. “We are going to bowl. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us,” Iyer said at the toss on Tuesday.

  • Oct 27, 2026 11:56 AM IST

    IND vs NZ 2026 3rd T20I Live Scores and Updates: Tilak Varma averages 51.6 in T20Is while chasing, against 39.7 when batting first. India have won all 12 T20Is in which he has finished unbeaten and all 26 of his undefeated T20I knocks have ended in wins for India. Can he Indian vice-captain set up a series win for his side on Tuesday?

  • Oct 27, 2026 11:38 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score: Indians hold the upper hand over New Zealand when it comes to 20-over contests. The visitors have 21 game and lost just 11 till date, including 9 wins in 14 matches in New Zealand. Can Shreyas Iyer’s side notch up their 10th T20I win on New Zealnd soil on Tuesday?

  • Oct 27, 2026 11:37 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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