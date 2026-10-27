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India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score: Shreyas Iyer’s side set sights on series win

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score and Updates: Indians are leading the five-match series 2-0 heading into the third game against the Black Caps at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

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Team India will take on New Zealand in 3rd T20 match at Wellington on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Scores: The fate of India and New Zealand in the five-match T20I series will be on the line as they get ready to face off in the third T20I match at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday. T20 World Cup 2026 winners India are already 2-0 in the series with back-to-back wins in Chirstchurch last week.

Mitchel Santner’s side must win on Tuesday night to remain alive in the series and prevent Shreyas Iyer’s team from taking an unassailable 3-0 lead with only two game to come. The visitors have won both the match by a four-wicket margin, chasing down big totals set by the hosts in Christchurch.

Read more: Bowling coach Morne Morkel gives interesting advice to Indian players to tackle strong wind ahead of 1st Test in Wellington

Indians will once again miss the services of world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan, who has been ruled out of second successive match due to a right abductor strain. It means it will be another opportunity for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who managed to score only 4 in the second game on Saturday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will miss the services pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for the game on Tuesday and could bring in Adam Milne and Kyle Jamieson as their replacement.

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Bevon Jacobs/Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I Match Live Score and Updates HERE –