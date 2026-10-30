India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Highlights: NZ beat India by 87 runs in Auckland, series now 3-1

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Glenn Phillips' 107 and Jacob Duffy's 4/23 power New Zealand to 87-run win over India in Auckland, India lead series 3-1.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India will tak on New Zealand in 4th T20I match at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. (Image: AI)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Highlights: New Zealand made a strong comeback in the five-match T20I series and beat India by 87 runs in the 4th T20I played on Friday in Auckland.

It was New Zealand’s day as batter Glenn Phillips smashed a brilliant century and pacer Jacob Duffy destroyed India’s batting with four wickets.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a huge total of 259 for 7 in 20 overs. This is the highest ever T20I score made against India by any team.

The star of the show was Glenn Phillips who played a sensational knock of 107 runs off just 49 balls. He hit 6 fours and 10 sixes all over the park. Michael Bracewell also supported him well with 65 runs.

For India, fast bowler Mayank Yadav was the best bowler with figures of 3 for 48. Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each.

Chasing 260 to win, India’s batting completely collapsed. Jacob Duffy gave India a big shock in the very first over. He dismissed Sanju Samson for 4 and Ishan Kishan for a duck.

India never recovered from that early blow. Tilak Varma tried to fight back with 35 runs and Naman Dhir made 28, but Duffy came back and removed both Dhir and Arshdeep Singh on back-to-back balls to finish India’s hopes.

Jacob Duffy finished with amazing figures of 4 for 23 and was the match-winner for the Black Caps.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 259/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 107, Michael Bracewell 65; Mayank Yadav 3/48)

India: 172/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 35, Naman Dhir 28; Jacob Duffy 4/23)

India still lead the series 3-1.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Updates HERE –