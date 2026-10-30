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  • India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Highlights: NZ beat India by 87 runs in Auckland, series now 3-1

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Highlights: NZ beat India by 87 runs in Auckland, series now 3-1

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Glenn Phillips' 107 and Jacob Duffy's 4/23 power New Zealand to 87-run win over India in Auckland, India lead series 3-1.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 30, 2026, 4:42 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer's Team India will tak on New Zealand in 4th T20I match at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. (Image: AI)

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Highlights: New Zealand made a strong comeback in the five-match T20I series and beat India by 87 runs in the 4th T20I played on Friday in Auckland.

It was New Zealand’s day as batter Glenn Phillips smashed a brilliant century and pacer Jacob Duffy destroyed India’s batting with four wickets.

Read more: Mitchell Santner create history in New Zealand's 87-run win over India in 4th T20I, watch viral video

Batting first, New Zealand posted a huge total of 259 for 7 in 20 overs. This is the highest ever T20I score made against India by any team.

The star of the show was Glenn Phillips who played a sensational knock of 107 runs off just 49 balls. He hit 6 fours and 10 sixes all over the park. Michael Bracewell also supported him well with 65 runs.

For India, fast bowler Mayank Yadav was the best bowler with figures of 3 for 48. Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each.

Chasing 260 to win, India’s batting completely collapsed. Jacob Duffy gave India a big shock in the very first over. He dismissed Sanju Samson for 4 and Ishan Kishan for a duck.

India never recovered from that early blow. Tilak Varma tried to fight back with 35 runs and Naman Dhir made 28, but Duffy came back and removed both Dhir and Arshdeep Singh on back-to-back balls to finish India’s hopes.

Jacob Duffy finished with amazing figures of 4 for 23 and was the match-winner for the Black Caps.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 259/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 107, Michael Bracewell 65; Mayank Yadav 3/48)
India: 172/9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 35, Naman Dhir 28; Jacob Duffy 4/23)

India still lead the series 3-1.

India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2026 4:31 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: NZ beat India by 87 runs

    New Zealand beat India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday. Chasing 260, India managed 172/9 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 35 runs. Jacob Duffy led New Zealand’s bowling attack with four wickets, while Matthew Fisher and Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets each. Earlier, Glenn Phillips smashed 107 runs to help New Zealand post a huge total of 259/7. Despite the defeat, India remain 3-1 ahead in the five-match series.

  • Oct 30, 2026 4:22 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Matthew Fisher removes Tilak Varma

    Matthew Fisher ends Tilak Varma’s fight as he dismisses him for 35 off 35 balls. Tilak goes for a big shot but gets a top edge, and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert takes a good catch. India lose ninth wicket as New Zealand move closer to victory.

  • Oct 30, 2026 4:16 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: 11 runs from the over

    Tilak Varma hits a six and a boundary off Adam Milne as India collect 11 runs from the over. However, India remain in deep trouble and are heading towards a heavy defeat. India are 144/8 after 16 overs.

  • Oct 30, 2026 3:50 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Duffy removes Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh in the same over
    Jacob Duffy strikes twice in the 12th over to put India under more pressure. Naman Dhir departs for 28 off 13 balls after a brilliant running catch by Nathan Smith at long-on. Duffy then removes Arshdeep Singh for a duck, with Bevon Jacobs taking a simple catch at deep point. Duffy is now on a hat-trick as India lose their eighth wicket.
  • Oct 30, 2026 3:43 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: India reach 120/6 after 11 overs

    India score 120/6 after 11 overs, with Naman Dhir batting on 28 off 12 balls and Tilak Varma on 5 off 4. Mitchell Santner has picked up two wickets and conceded 17 runs in his two overs.

  • Oct 30, 2026 3:30 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Axar Patel departs, Santner strikes twice

    Mitchell Santner picks up his second wicket of the over as Axar Patel departs for 7 off 9 balls. Axar drives the tossed-up delivery straight back to the bowler, and Santner takes a sharp return catch. India lose another wicket as New Zealand tighten their grip on the match.

  • Oct 30, 2026 3:26 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Nitish Reddy departs, India lose fifth wicket

    Mitchell Santner picks up his first wicket as Nitish Kumar Reddy departs for 21 off 10 balls. Reddy tries to play a big shot but hits it straight to Michael Bracewell at extra cover. India lose their fifth wicket.
  • Oct 30, 2026 3:18 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Adam Milne cleans up Shreyas Iyer

    Adam Milne strikes again as he bowls Shreyas Iyer for 22 off 11 balls. Iyer tries to play a big shot but is beaten by Milne’s pace, and the ball crashes into the leg stump. New Zealand continue to trouble India inside the powerplay. Team India are 61/4 after 6 overs.
  • Oct 30, 2026 3:10 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Abhishek Sharma falls for 27

    Matthew Fisher gives India a big blow by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for 27 off 15 balls. The Indian opener mistimes a short delivery, and the ball goes high towards mid-off, where Mitchell Santner takes a simple catch. India lose their third wicket inside the powerplay.

  • Oct 30, 2026 2:49 PM IST
    India vs New Zealand 2026 4th T20I Match Live Score: Jacob Duffy strikes twice

    WICKETS| In the first over of Team India’s innings, Jacob Duffy dismisses Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for low scores to give a explosive start to Team India. Team India are 4/2 after 0.5 overs.

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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