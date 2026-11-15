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India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Shreyas Iyer departs as visitors in deep trouble

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: The Blackcaps bowled first after winning the toss in this crucial series concluding one-day

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India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live streaming details (Image - X)

India and New Zealand will meet in the fifth and final ODI of the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. India will look to finish the tour with a series victory, while New Zealand will aim to carry forward their dominant performance in the previous match and level the series 2-2.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback in the fourth ODI, registering a massive 244-run victory to keep their hopes alive.

India started the series with a five-wicket victory in the opening match. After New Zealand were restricted to 185, rain interrupted India’s chase, which was reduced under the DLS method. The visitors were comfortably placed at 143/5 when the match was called off and were declared winners.

The second ODI in Wellington was a much closer contest. New Zealand managed only 134 runs after being put in to bat, with India’s bowlers keeping the hosts under pressure. However, rain again played a part as India’s target was revised to 116 in 37 overs. The visitors finished at 113/7 but won by four runs under the DLS method.

The third ODI in Hamilton ended without a result. Rain delayed the start, and despite efforts to get the match underway after it was reduced to 40 overs per side, the umpires eventually called it off without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand finally got their first win of the series in the fourth ODI. Will Young led the batting effort with a brilliant 125, while Tim Seifert contributed 58 as the hosts posted 333. Matt Henry then produced a sensational spell with the ball, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. India failed to recover and were bowled out for just 89, handing New Zealand a 244-run victory.

The result has given the hosts confidence heading into the final match. Mitchell Santner’s side will look to repeat their performance, while India will want a much better response after their batting collapse.

Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two ODIs after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury. The visitors will also be keen to see their senior batters deliver in the series finale.

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: