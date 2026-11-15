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India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Shreyas Iyer departs as visitors in deep trouble

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: The Blackcaps bowled first after winning the toss in this crucial series concluding one-day

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: November 15, 2026 9:52 AM IST
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live streaming details
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI live streaming details (Image - X)

India and New Zealand will meet in the fifth and final ODI of the series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 15. India will look to finish the tour with a series victory, while New Zealand will aim to carry forward their dominant performance in the previous match and level the series 2-2.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches. However, New Zealand made a strong comeback in the fourth ODI, registering a massive 244-run victory to keep their hopes alive.

Read more: IND vs NZ 2026 5th ODI Predicted Playing 11: Mohammed Siraj set to replace Gurnoor Brar in series finale

India started the series with a five-wicket victory in the opening match. After New Zealand were restricted to 185, rain interrupted India’s chase, which was reduced under the DLS method. The visitors were comfortably placed at 143/5 when the match was called off and were declared winners.

The second ODI in Wellington was a much closer contest. New Zealand managed only 134 runs after being put in to bat, with India’s bowlers keeping the hosts under pressure. However, rain again played a part as India’s target was revised to 116 in 37 overs. The visitors finished at 113/7 but won by four runs under the DLS method.

The third ODI in Hamilton ended without a result. Rain delayed the start, and despite efforts to get the match underway after it was reduced to 40 overs per side, the umpires eventually called it off without a ball being bowled.

New Zealand finally got their first win of the series in the fourth ODI. Will Young led the batting effort with a brilliant 125, while Tim Seifert contributed 58 as the hosts posted 333. Matt Henry then produced a sensational spell with the ball, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks. India failed to recover and were bowled out for just 89, handing New Zealand a 244-run victory.

The result has given the hosts confidence heading into the final match. Mitchell Santner’s side will look to repeat their performance, while India will want a much better response after their batting collapse.

Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the final two ODIs after Shubman Gill was ruled out due to injury. The visitors will also be keen to see their senior batters deliver in the series finale.

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE:

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 15, 2026 9:52 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: IND 148/5 (31)


    Ishan Kishan is now batting alongside Naman Dhir to try and find a way to extend this innings further. The Indians are getting close to the 150-run mark.
  • Nov 15, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Axar Patel departs | 121/5 (23)


    Axar Patel missed out on a well-deserved half-century, departing for 46 off 55 balls. Michael Bracewell bowled a length delivery outside off, which Axar tried to punch off the back foot. However, he failed to keep the shot down and found Will Young at mid-wicket. Bracewell picked up a crucial wicket as India lost their fifth batter at the halfway stage.

  • Nov 15, 2026 9:23 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Onus on Ishan Kishan | 112/4 (23)


    India touch triple figures as Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan navigate through a difficult phase in this match.
  • Nov 15, 2026 9:12 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Onus on Ishan Kishan | 94/4 (20)

    Now, there are two left-handers on the crease. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan, but the onus will be specifically on the latter as he is capable of hitting the big aggressive shots. However, India needs a long solid partnership now, can the duo provide?

  • Nov 15, 2026 9:10 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: What’s coming next after this one-day?

    It will be time for the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand from November 19 onwards. The Indians’ squad has been trimmed in order to help the likes of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul prepare for the bigger challenge.

  • Nov 15, 2026 9:01 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: End of Shreyas Iyer’s inning | IND 86/4 (17)


    Shreyas Iyer departed for 22 off 26 balls after failing to handle a short delivery from Blair Tickner. The Indian batter went on the back foot to play a pull shot but could not get on top of the bounce. The ball took the upper part of his bat and went straight to Matthew Fisher at mid-on, who completed a simple catch. Tickner picked up an important wicket to put India under further pressure.

  • Nov 15, 2026 8:57 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: How the top three fell? | IND 86/3 (17)


    India suffered an early collapse in the fifth ODI against New Zealand, losing their first three wickets inside nine overs. Rohit Sharma was the first to depart, followed by Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck by Matthew Fisher. Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to steady the innings with 18 off 27 balls but fell to Jacob Duffy in the ninth over, caught by Tim Seifert. India were reduced to 34/3 after 8.1 overs, putting the visitors under early pressure.

  • Nov 15, 2026 8:51 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Interesting stats | IND 80/3 (15)


    India’s opening partnerships have been another major concern in the series. The last time the team failed to record a single 50-plus opening stand in an ODI series of four or more matches was during the 2017-18 South Africa tour. Across six innings, the highest opening partnership was just 48, with an overall tally of 146 runs.

  • Nov 15, 2026 8:46 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: Men in blue’s struggling top-order | IND 68/3 (14)


    India’s top order has struggled badly in the ongoing series, scoring just 176 runs in four matches at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 82.24, with only one half-century. This is a sharp contrast to their performance against the West Indies last month, when they scored 727 runs at an average of 103.85. Notably, India’s top three have failed to register a single century in a four-match ODI series in New Zealand twice since the 2013 Champions Trophy, in 2019 and 2026.


  • Nov 15, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI LIVE: End of Virat Kohli era on New Zealand soil | IND 68/3 (14)


    Much like Rohit Sharma, this was also Virat Kohli’s final appearance on New Zealand’s soil. After a duck in the fourth ODI, Kohli had a score of five off just seven. Disappointing end for him but that’s how it was supposed to go.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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