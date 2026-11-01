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India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Highlights: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets, Team India seal series by 3-2

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in the final T20I clash. Shreyas Iyer's Team India succeeded in winning the series by 3-2.

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated: November 1, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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File photo of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: X)

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Highlights: The five-match T20I has been completed. In the fifth game of the series, the hosts succeeded in winning the last match and defeating India by a big margin of 7 wickets. However, the Indian team sealed the series by 3-2.

In today’s match, New Zealand’s batters delivered a convincing performance to end the series on a positive note for them. New Zealand’s star batter, Tim Seifert, displayed an incredible batting performance for his side as he played a crucial role in making them win this game. He scored 93 runs off 50 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 186.00.

Read more: WATCH: Tim Seifert turns the final clash against India one-sided in Hamilton

Players like Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips also played an important role in winning this game against India as they played brilliant knocks. Glenn Phillips scored 65 runs unbeaten off 38 balls. In his knock, he smashed 8 fours and 3 sixes and Daryl Mitchell scored 29 runs off 16 deliveries, including four sixes.

The day didn’t go well enough for the men in blue, as for them, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the bowlers to take wickets. In batting, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan gave good momentum to the Indian team by scoring important runs and smashing half-centuries at the crucial moments. At the end of the innings, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy also gave the finishing touch to the innings by playing a short but crisp innings.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I updates and highlights HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Nov 1, 2026 4:06 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand defeat India by 7 wickets

    New Zealand defeat India by a big margin of 7 wickets in the fifth T20I match as star batters Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert play important role for their side with their brilliant knocks to guide them to victory. However, Team India seal the series by 3-2.
  • Nov 1, 2026 3:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: Fifty for Tim Seifert

    Great batting performance by Tim Seifert as he smashes a brilliant for his side off 34 balls in the final match. New Zealand are 96/2 after 10 overs.
  • Nov 1, 2026 3:21 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: Daryl Mitchell out for 29 runs
    WICKET| Big wicket for the Indian team after a while as Varun Chakaravarthy claims Daryl Mitchell’s wicket for 29 runs off 16 balls. Brilliant catch by Abhishek Sharma.

  • Nov 1, 2026 2:53 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: NZ 15/1 (3)
    New Zealand lose one wicket in the first three overs and score 15 runs. Finn Allen is the batter who gets dismissed for 2 runs off 3 balls. Arshdeep Singh strikes early and sends the Kiwi batter to the pavilion.

  • Nov 1, 2026 2:38 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: IND 191/8 (20)


    India end their innings at 191 runs off their 20 overs, thanks to the blistering ending from Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy.


  • Nov 1, 2026 2:07 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: IND 172/5 (15)


    Sheer power hitting from Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy as India reach 172 with two overs to spare. How much more can they add in the remaining balls?
  • Nov 1, 2026 1:55 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: IND 145/5 (15)

    Exactly five overs remaining for the conclusion of the first innings and New Zealand bowlers have done well to contain the Indian batters to a lot of extent. At one point it seemed as if the visitors were approaching towards a 200+ total but now, even a 200-run total would be all that they can reach.


  • Nov 1, 2026 1:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: IND 125/4 (12)


    Set batters Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have departed after hitting half-centuries but the run-rate has been maintained well by the new batters Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir.
  • Nov 1, 2026 1:25 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: IND 111/2 (10)


    We have reached the half-way mark of the first innings and India has done well to score 111 runs and maintain a run-rate of 11 per over. Ishan Kishan has already hit a half-century while Shreyas Iyer is nine runs away from reaching his.
  • Nov 1, 2026 1:15 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: IND 70/2 (7)


    Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have intensified things in the middle as India recover very well after the early departures of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Kishan in particular is looking in a very good touch.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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