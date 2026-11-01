India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Highlights: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets, Team India seal series by 3-2

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in the final T20I clash. Shreyas Iyer's Team India succeeded in winning the series by 3-2.

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File photo of the Indian cricket team. (Photo: X)

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Highlights: The five-match T20I has been completed. In the fifth game of the series, the hosts succeeded in winning the last match and defeating India by a big margin of 7 wickets. However, the Indian team sealed the series by 3-2.

In today’s match, New Zealand’s batters delivered a convincing performance to end the series on a positive note for them. New Zealand’s star batter, Tim Seifert, displayed an incredible batting performance for his side as he played a crucial role in making them win this game. He scored 93 runs off 50 balls, including 11 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 186.00.

Players like Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips also played an important role in winning this game against India as they played brilliant knocks. Glenn Phillips scored 65 runs unbeaten off 38 balls. In his knock, he smashed 8 fours and 3 sixes and Daryl Mitchell scored 29 runs off 16 deliveries, including four sixes.

The day didn’t go well enough for the men in blue, as for them, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the bowlers to take wickets. In batting, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan gave good momentum to the Indian team by scoring important runs and smashing half-centuries at the crucial moments. At the end of the innings, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy also gave the finishing touch to the innings by playing a short but crisp innings.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I updates and highlights HERE-