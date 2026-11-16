India vs New Zealand 2026 Test Series: Full squads, venues, schedules, TV timing and live streaming details

Team India will begin a two-match Test series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington from Thursday morning.

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Team India captain Shubman Gill (right) and head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026: Shubman Gill’s Team India will begin a two-match Test series against Tom Latham-led New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. The Indians will be heading into the series full of confidence after winning the T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series with a 3-1 margin.

The series will be critical for Indian chances of qualifying for World Test Championships (WTC) final next year. New Zealand are currently on top of the WTC 2025-27 Points with a PCT of 72.22 with 4 wins in 6 matches. While India are currently in 4th place with a PCT of 51.52 with 5 wins and 4 losses in 11 Tests in this cycle.

To have any chance of qualifying for the final, Shubman Gill’s Test side must win all of their remaining 7 Tests – 2 against New Zealand and 5 against Australia in the currently cycle. But India have only managed to win only 2 out of their 10 series in New Zealand since touring the country for the first time in 1968.

On their first-ever tour of New Zealand, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi-led side had won the series 3-1. They then had to wait for another 41 year before MS Dhoni’s side won with 1-0 margin.

But on their last tour of New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led Indian side were whitewashed with a 2-0 margin in 2020. Team India lost the first Test in Wellington in 2020 by 10 wickets and second Test by 7 wickets.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of scoring the most Test runs in New Zealand with 842 runs in 18 innings and 11 Tests. Tendulkar along with Mohammad Azharuddin, current head coach Gautam Gambhir and former captain and head coach Rahul Dravid have scored a couple of centuries in New Zealand. While Dravid and Tendulkar also have five fifties in Tests in NZ.

Unlike the recently-concluded ODI series where the ball dominated the bat as Virat Kohli with 86 runs ended up as the leading run-scorer from India after four games (one washed out), New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expects greater balance between bat and ball.

“Look, fairly consistent conditions to be fair from a Test-match point of view. I don’t think we expect anything different. As you know and as we’ve seen, the things that impact conditions is the lead-up to Test matches, what the heat looks like, what the rain looks like, what the wind looks like in Wellington,” Walter said ahead of the 1st Test in Wellington.

“So all of those play a part in ultimately what the pitch looks like on day one and how it progresses through the Test match. But I think you know what conditions you’re likely to get in New Zealand when it comes to Test-match cricket. That’s not a secret. And so it’ll probably be a good even balance between bat and ball,” Walter added.

– . – ! Watch HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, starting 19th Nov, 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 15, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series…

Where will India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series will begin at Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. The second Test will begin at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 27.

What time with India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series first and second Test will both start at 330am IST.

How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series will be available LIVE on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series in India?

The India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.

India vs New Zealand 2026 Test series Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young