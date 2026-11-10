India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Hamilton one-day called-off due to persistent rain

New Zealand can no longer win the series even if they win the remaining two ODIs, since India already holds an unassailable 2-0 lead

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The all-important third ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton was called off due to persistent rain today. After two rain-affected matches earlier in the series, the weather once again played spoilsport, denying both teams an opportunity to complete a full contest.

Despite the outcome, India continue to lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two sides now move to Tauranga for the final two matches, which is scheduled to be played on November 13 and 15.

Indian captain Shubman Gill won the toss for the third consecutive time and elected to bowl. The visitors went into the match with an unchanged playing XI, hoping to continue their winning run and seal the series with two games to spare.

However, the weather had other plans. After a spell of rain, the ground staff began removing the covers as conditions appeared to improve. The match officials were preparing for a 40-overs-a-side contest, but another spell of rain arrived before play could begin.

With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 PM for a 20-over match, the umpires decided to call off the game. The weather forecast had already indicated a difficult day, with a 90 per cent chance of rain throughout the scheduled match hours.

The washout means India will have to wait before sealing the series. The visitors had won the opening ODI in Auckland by four wickets through the DLS method. Virat Kohli played a key role with a 74-run knock as India chased down the revised target.

The second ODI in Wellington also saw rain interrupt proceedings. New Zealand were bowled out for 172, with Gurnoor Brar picking up four wickets. India were 113/7 in reply when rain stopped play, but the visitors stayed ahead of the DLS par score and secured a seven-wicket victory.

The Hamilton match was also the final ODI appearance in the series for Gill and senior wicketkeeper KL Rahul before they join India’s Test squad in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj and Mohammed Siraj will also link up with the Test team.

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the remaining two matches in Gill’s absence. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are also expected to get opportunities in the playing XI.

India will now look to finish the series strongly in Tauranga, while New Zealand will aim to register their first win of the series on home soil.

India’s updated squads for fourth an fifth ODIs

Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK & VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.