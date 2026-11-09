India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Who’s in and who’s out for the Hamilton clash?

Here is the predicted playing XI for the third ODI clash between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI (Image - BCCI)

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill’s Team India is ready to face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the third ODI clash of the series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. This match is going to be important for both teams as it will decide who is going to register their victory in this series.

In the last two matches, the Indian team presented an outstanding performance to showcase their dominance in this series. In the last match, Team India managed to bag a win by 4 runs due to the DLS method. For team India, star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Gurnoor Brar was the key player for Team India.

Speaking about his impressive performance, Gurnoor Brar succeeded in clinching four wickets. Meanwhile, the whole Indian bowling lineup displayed their exceptional performance. Players like Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi took two wickets each to restrict the Blackcaps to a low score of 134 runs.

Also Read: Sitanshu Kotak reveals what makes KL Rahul so important for Team India, says ‘ He can bat anywhere’

In batting, star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to deliver their magic for the Indian team as they departed with low scores, which created the low target more complicated for Team India. Still, players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored important runs and helped their side register the victory in the second game.

Discussing their performances, Shreyas Iyer scored 30 runs off 46 balls. In his knock, he smashed four fours and 1 six. On the other hand, KL Rahul scored 26 runs off 38 balls, including 2 fours and 2 sixes.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI:

New Zealand’s predicted playing XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Fisher and Jacob Duffy.

India’s predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI live streaming: When, where and how to watch India Vs New Zealand on TV and online