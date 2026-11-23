India vs New Zealand: Sourav Ganguly raises questions over India’s spin attack after 1st Test draw

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly pointed out Team India's spin attack after the first Test match draw against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-sourav-ganguly-raises-questions-over-indias-spin-attack-after-1st-test-draw-8547458/ Copy

Sourav Ganguly opens up on Team India's spin attack (Image - X)

The first Test of the series was completed between India and New Zealand. This match was played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Both teams tried hard to register their victory and dominance in this opening contest. But, the match ended up as a draw. Both sides’ next aim will be to perform well in the upcoming contest, which will help them to win that.

The result of this first Test match has again questions about the team’s choice to feature all-rounders instead of proper spinners.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and legendary player Sourav Ganguly said that carrying a specialist spinner in the team will play an important role in winning the Test matches in other countries, especially when the pitches become batting friendly. Ganguly also applauded the Indian players for their performance in New Zealand but said they needed to rethink its bowling attack.

“India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket,” he wrote after the conclusion of the first Test.

Sourav Ganguly added that Washington Sundar should play as an all-rounder and not as the main spinner, while also raising the concern about why the team skipped Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

“Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar (sic)?” Sourav Ganguly said.

India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar ? — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2026

Throughout this first Test match, the Indian players showcased an excellent performance against New Zealand. In the first Test, New Zealand got the chance to bat first. In bowling, players like Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna created trouble for the Blackcaps.

The Indian pace attack continued their brilliance, which helped them bowl out New Zealand for 368 runs. In their first innings, star Indian pacer, who is known for his experience, Jasprit Bumrah, played a key role for the men in blue as he succeeded in taking four-wickets (4/92), while Akash Deep also delivered his brilliance by getting three wickets (3/69).

In batting, Indian batters presented an outstanding performance. Opening batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a great start to the innings as both batters put pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 85 runs, while KL Rahul completed his century.

The Indian team continued their same mindset as Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill displayed an incredible batting performance, which was followed by Rishabh Pant’s impressive century. Pant scored 128 runs off 153 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes. Dhruv Jurel also provided a great touch to the innings, which helped India declare their innings for 720/9.

In response, New Zealand suffered trouble in their innings as the Indian bowlers continued their brilliance by taking early wickets. However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips delivered an impressive performance. Both batters remained unbeaten in the Blackcaps’ second innings, which helped them to draw this match.

Speaking about their incredible performances, Daryl Mitchell scored 49 runs off 186 balls, while Glenn Phillips faced 126 balls and scored 26 runs. Both players gathered 63 runs and the stand lasted 258 balls, which helped New Zealand to score 239 runs for the loss of five wickets before the teams shook hands.