India vs Pakistan, ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

India and Pakistan will face off in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final. Here's everything you need to know about the title clash

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Representative image. (Photo: X/BCCI)

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final today as both the sides gear up for a scintillating battle for the continental title at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The two sides have had strong campaigns to reach the final and finale will be no different, especially since it will be a meeting between two bitter rivals.

India will be looking to reclaim the trophy, while Pakistan will aim to defend their title and continue their impressive run in the competition.

How India reached the final?

India began their campaign with a 10-wicket victory over Nepal after bowling them out for 128. The opening win gave the team a good start, but they suffered a setback in their next match against Pakistan.

India posted 208 after being asked to bat first, with Arjun Rajput scoring a century. However, Pakistan chased down the target with three wickets to spare, handing India their first defeat of the tournament.

The young Indian side responded well in their final group match, scoring 309/7 against the UAE. Aaryavir Sehwag played an important role in the innings with a 160-run knock as India secured a 70-run victory to qualify for the semi-finals.

India then faced Afghanistan in the last-four clash. Afghanistan posted 227/8 in their 50 overs, but India made light work of the chase. Captain Lakshya Raichandani led from the front with 93 off 90 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 51 and VK Vineeth remained unbeaten on 57. India reached the target in 36.5 overs, winning by eight wickets.

Pakistan’s unbeaten run

Pakistan, meanwhile, have been one of the most consistent teams in the competition. They finished the group stage unbeaten, winning all three matches against the UAE, India and Nepal.

They started with a nine-wicket victory over the UAE before edging past India in a close contest. Pakistan then defeated Nepal by 101 runs to finish at the top of Group A.

In the semi-final against Bangladesh, Pakistan produced another convincing performance. Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 in 31.4 overs, with Rizwanullah picking up five wickets for 30 runs. Pakistan’s openers Hayam Khan (69) and Usman Khan (64 not out) then guided the team to a nine-wicket victory in just 21.5 overs.

Last meeting between India and Pakistan

The two teams last met on November 8 in the group stage, where Pakistan registered a three-wicket victory. India’s Arjun Rajput scored 107, helping his team post 208. However, the Shaheens recovered from 61/5, thanks to Hamza Zahoor, who struck an unbeaten 100 to take his side across the line at 209/7.

India will now have an opportunity to avenge that defeat and stop Pakistan from defending their title. With both sides showing good form in the knockout stage, the final promises to be a closely fought contest.

When and where to watch?

The India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup 2026 final will start from 10:30AM (IST) onwards at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network across television screens.